Try these light and fresh Easter brunch recipes that are still bursting with flavor

This time of year, I like to take advantage of the nice weather and entertain outside, especially for Easter. This month, I put together an outdoor brunch menu inspired by the Mediterranean Diet. This diet balances lean proteins, whole grains and fresh veggies—making it ideal for creating a healthy, fresh and flavorful springtime brunch to share with family.
On the menu
Poached Eggs Over Grilled Tomatoes Topped with Chimichurri Sauce
Spring Green and Mixed Berry Salad with Savory Granola
Carrot Cake Pancakes
This article was originally published in the April 2023 issue of 225 magazine.