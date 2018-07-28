×

Tiger Pride 2018: The passion and pageantry of LSU football

WE LIKE MIKE

How LSU tabs the perfect tiger to take over as the new Mike

REMEMBER MY NAME

Notable names enshrined outside Tiger Stadium

GEAUX BIG

‘225’ readers share their LSU tailgating photos

TIGER HISTORY

Five significant LSU football anniversaries in 2018

MARCHING ON

An inside look at the game-day experience from the eyes of the Tiger Band

FOOTBALL FOODIES

Food businesses owned by former players or their families

KICKIN’ IT

The ups and downs of LSU kickers

FACE MASK

Who would be on a hypothetical Mount Rushmore of LSU football?

MANAGING THE GAME

How sports radio host Matt Moscona thinks this season will go down

FROM FOOTBALL COACH TO LIFE COACH

Kevin Faulk returns to LSU for a behind-the-scenes role—but the work he’s doing off the field may be just as important as what’s happening on it

WIDE OPEN

LSU’s deep receiving corps is ready for the spotlight

IS ENSMINGER THE ANSWER

After a successful stint as interim offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger gets to revitalize the Tiger offense on his own terms

THE QUARTERBACK QUESTION

LSU has struggled for several seasons to find a solid starter. Is Joe Burrow finally the answer?

BACK TO COOL

Easy, breezy and bold outfits to rock for LSU game days

LIFE AFTER ‘THE VOICE’

Jim Hawthorne is happy taking it easy in retirement

These articles were originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

