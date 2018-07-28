Tiger Pride 2018: The passion and pageantry of LSU football

WE LIKE MIKE
How LSU tabs the perfect tiger to take over as the new Mike
REMEMBER MY NAME
Notable names enshrined outside Tiger Stadium
GEAUX BIG
‘225’ readers share their LSU tailgating photos
TIGER HISTORY
Five significant LSU football anniversaries in 2018
MARCHING ON
An inside look at the game-day experience from the eyes of the Tiger Band
FOOTBALL FOODIES
Food businesses owned by former players or their families
KICKIN’ IT
The ups and downs of LSU kickers
FACE MASK
Who would be on a hypothetical Mount Rushmore of LSU football?
MANAGING THE GAME
How sports radio host Matt Moscona thinks this season will go down
FROM FOOTBALL COACH TO LIFE COACH
Kevin Faulk returns to LSU for a behind-the-scenes role—but the work he’s doing off the field may be just as important as what’s happening on it
WIDE OPEN
LSU’s deep receiving corps is ready for the spotlight
IS ENSMINGER THE ANSWER
After a successful stint as interim offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger gets to revitalize the Tiger offense on his own terms
THE QUARTERBACK QUESTION
LSU has struggled for several seasons to find a solid starter. Is Joe Burrow finally the answer?
BACK TO COOL
Easy, breezy and bold outfits to rock for LSU game days
LIFE AFTER ‘THE VOICE’
Jim Hawthorne is happy taking it easy in retirement
These articles were originally published in the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!