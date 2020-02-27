Could this be heaven for chicken salad lovers?

The newly opened Chicken Salad Chick brings Baton Rouge its first taste of this national chain, situated off Burbank and West Lee drives. The menu features 12 flavors of chicken salad ranging from savory to fruity and nutty. Whether you prefer your chicken salad by the scoop or in a sandwich, the choice is yours.

The new restaurant held its local grand opening Feb. 19. It has more than 145 restaurants around the nation, and the new Baton Rouge spot is the eighth location in the state.

“After watching the concept thrive in the Lafayette community, we were bound to expand to the Baton Rouge area,” local franchise owner Beau Nicolosi says in a press release. “Now, we’re thrilled to continue our growth near LSU’s campus, my alma mater, where Chicken Salad Chick will serve as a great addition to the community.”

Its chicken salad options are far from basic. Customers can choose from spicy flavors like Buffalo Barclay and Jalapeno Holly to fruity flavors like Cranberry Kelli or Fruity Fran, which comes with Fuji apples, seedless grapes and pineapple. In addition to chicken salad, the restaurant serves sandwiches, soups, pimento cheese dips and a variety of salads including egg, grape, pasta and broccoli.

The restaurant’s interior is just as homey as the menu. Its sweet, Southern charm is displayed through mix-and-match tablecloths, Granny Smith apple green painted walls and artists like Dixie Chicks playing from the speakers.

It makes for a quick, cozy spot for a fast lunch or hearty dinner near LSU. Customers can satisfy their chicken salad fix by dining in, ordering at the carry-out register or through the drive-thru.

Chicken Salad Chick is at 801 Frogmore Drive. Its hours are Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.