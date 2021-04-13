Take a farm tour, live music and more food events this week in Baton Rouge

Take part in a downtown scavenger hunt on Friday

The group Good Fun with Good People is hosting another scavenger hunt downtown. Teams will meet up and register at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar starting at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., teams will set off on their tasks around downtown.

Cost is $5 per person. Find out more here.

Jolie Pearl is at 315 North Blvd.

Take a farm and food tour with Red Stick Spice Co.

Red Stick Spice Co. will be hosting its farm, food and cooking tour this weekend. Enjoy shopping at the Red Stick Farmers Market in the morning, followed by a butcher talk at Iverstine Farms Butcher, a demonstration at Fullness Farm and much more.

The tour will be Saturday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m. Find more information and sign up at Red Stick Spice’s website.

Enjoy live music at Red Stick Social this weekend

Bonerama will be bringing its New Orleans fun to the heart of Baton Rouge for your enjoyment. The heavily influential band will be sharing some groovy tunes at the Mid City venue.

Bonerama will be performing at Red Stick Social on Saturday, April 17, 8-11 p.m. Find more information on the concert here.

Check out a jazz brunch on Superior Grill’s patio

Head to the Mid City location of Superior Grill on Sunday, April 18, for a Mexican-style brunch featuring jazz music from the Justin Burdette Trio.

Brunch will be 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Superior Grill is at 5435 Government St.

