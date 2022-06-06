Summer Berry Sherry Trifle

Sherry trifle is a recipe that is quite popular in England. It is made with a light sponge cake or ladyfingers and filled with a delicious vanilla custard with a hint of cream sherry and fresh fruit. It is really a delightful dessert and one that is perfect to serve in the warmer months. I made this dessert easier by using store-bought ladyfingers (when I can find them) or Sara Lee pound cake in place of making my own sponge cake. The result is equally as good as making my own cake and takes a lot less time. I used berries in this recipe. However, fresh peaches and nectarines are a delicious addition, as well. This is a great do-ahead dessert and one that feeds a crowd. Pro tip: Another great summer dessert from the 225 archive is the Stone Fruit Berry Pizza, published in 2018.