There’s a fest for all this time of year in south Louisiana—and our 225 team is ready for all of the action.

The Capital Region is home to food-focused frenzies, world-class concert series and lively arts events, plus there are loads of other cultural celebrations if you travel an hour or so east or west of Baton Rouge. Here’s what festivals our staff members are looking forward to the most this season. Find 225‘s full guide to festivals to check out this spring here.

What’s your favorite local festival and why? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

“I adore spring festival season in Louisiana, and Jazz Fest (April 25-28 and May 2-5) is always at the top of my list. It’s not just the food, music and fun-loving vibe. It’s that it was the place where I think I really fell for my husband after witnessing his talent for maneuvering to the front of a crowd. Some of our best memories over the years have been at Jazz Fest, and this year, we’re going to make some more with plans to go on two different days. I’m especially excited to see The Revivalists and The Killers, two bucket list bands. And thanks to some advance planning, we’re also seeing The Rolling Stones. Dead Flowers and crawfish bread on the same day? Pinch me! Closer to home, I’m also looking forward to Hot Art Cool Nights (May 10) in Mid City. It’s a blast to make your way down Government Street to see the work of so many amazing regional artists and musicians in the mild spring weather. I’ll start off at Baton Rouge Music Studios to watch my son’s band play, then make my way to different centers of activity, including the lively action underway around Circa 1857 and the Electric Depot.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

“The Baton Rouge Blues Festival (April 19-21) always has my heart. Start listening to the official playlist now, because the vibes are just unmatched. (Pro tip: Screenshot these lineup graphics to set as your lock screen wallpaper on the day of, so you can easily check which stages to bounce between.) This year, I’d also love to return to the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival (April 12-13) It’s just block after block of booths overflowing with plump, juicy Louisiana strawberries and other fruity treats like shortcake. It’s worth the sticky red stains on your hands and teeth, and it’s a delight to pop into the nearby antique shops in between bites. Finally, I have to give some more love to the Flower Fest (April 6-7). I was so inspired by the floral installations last year, and I haven’t heard of any event like this elsewhere in the country. The festival was dreamt up by 225’s own Director of Creative Services Amy Vandiver, and it’s been so awesome to watch her pour her soul into it. And 225’s Senior Graphic Designer Melinda Gonzalez Galjour was the visionary behind this year’s poster, which is totally frame-worthy.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

“There is just something about a savory bowl of jambalaya, cold drink and something sweet in the springtime that puts a smile on my face. So this spring season, I plan to head to the 57th Annual Jambalaya Festival (May 24-26) in Gonzales. Jambalaya is one of my favorite foods—behind crawfish and gumbo, of course—and I’m eager to see who takes home the jambalaya cooking crown this year. This will be my first time attending the Jambalaya Festival and I’m excited to revel in live music, entertainment and carnival rides. It sounds to me like a springtime state fair for Cajun-loving foodies, so I should fit right in.”

—Kelsei Scott, 225 contributing writer

“Last year we took the whole fam to check out the first-ever Taste of Mid City, and are excited to do the same when it returns this season (April 14). The dishes from area restaurants, groceries and even hospitals (yes, Baton Rouge General’s vanilla braised short ribs over boursin stone-ground grits took home the top prize last year) were tasty and inventive. But what my family and I loved most was this festival’s more intimate, neighborhood feel. There was live music from nearby Baton Rouge Music Studios and games for the kiddos, and all the food could be sampled during a brief mosey around the Executive Center’s lawn. It all felt super accessible and laid-back. I’d love to see more hyper-local food events like this in other Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

All that to say, I still have my heart set on some of BR’s bigger festivals this season, too. Having lived in Baton Rouge for most of my life, I’m ashamed to say I’ve yet to make it downtown for the Baton Rouge Blues Fest (April 19-21), the oldest and one of the most respected blues festivals in the country. This is the year that changes!”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

“I usually claim the cool, crisp fall as my favorite season, but lately, I’ve been loving the sunny, long spring days (without all the pollen). Every April, I look forward to attending the Flower Fest (April 6-7) at Pointe-Marie. Because everyone knows it’s not spring without the flowers. I have yet to miss a Flower Fest since the inaugural event in 2021. Each year, I’ve had the pleasure to be accompanied by a lovely plus one: my mom. We’re always in awe of what the talented, competing florists create with their blooms and how they execute the theme with hundreds of petals and greenery. We also love the entertainment, food and vendor market. And, of course, all the floral photo ops. Attending the Flower Fest is worth every pollen-filled sneeze.

And each year on the last week of April or the first week of May, I better have a strawberry lemonade in one hand and a po-boy in the other—the necessary fuel for a day at Jazz Fest (April 25-28 and May 2-5). I love the culture and the music, and the vibes are just too good. This year, I hope to make it over to NOLA to see The Rolling Stones and Neil Young with Crazy Horse. But, more importantly, I’m hoping to catch a taste of the returning crawfish bread.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer