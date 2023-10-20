After splashy 2022 reopening, Juban’s cuts ties with Making Raving Fans over philosophical differences

Juban’s Restaurant has terminated its consulting agreement with Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group, and will be exclusively managed and operated by stockholders and members of the Juban family going forward, the restaurant announced Thursday.

After closing in 2020, Juban’s reopened in 2022 with a revamped interior and menu under MRF’s management. MRF is owned and operated by three partners, among them former Ruffino’s chef Peter Sclafani. Michael Boudreaux and Kiva Guidroz are the other two partners.

“Peter Sclafani assisted us in redesigning and reopening the restaurant after we were closed for an extended period during and following the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Boudreaux, who is also president of Juban’s, in a prepared statement. “We acknowledge the efforts of Peter and the MRF team in assisting us to return the Juban’s brand to that level that our friends and customers have come to know since we opened the doors for business in 1983.”

Juban family members say that differences in business philosophies between the family and MRF had developed of late and decided to cut ties with the hospitality group.

Executive Chef Chris Motto will continue to oversee the kitchen operations.

Juban’s Restaurant has been continuously owned by members of the Ray Adrian Juban family since 1983. The third generation of Ray Juban’s family is now involved in management of the restaurant.

This story originally appeared in an Oct. 19 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.