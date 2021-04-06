Spatula Diaries: Use local gourmet ‘shrooms in this mushroom asparagus risotto

Mushroom risotto

Servings: 4

FOR THE STOCK

1 3- or 4-pound chicken

1 large yellow or white onion, quartered

2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 large carrots, washed, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon peppercorns

1-2 tablespoons salt, more to taste

Sprigs of fresh thyme and rosemary, washed

1. Combine all the ingredients in a stock pot, preferably with a removable basket. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil.

2. Reduce the heat and let simmer for about an hour. Taste for seasoning. Keep the stock simmering as you prepare the risotto.

FOR THE RISOTTO

4 tablespoons butter

4 cups fresh mushrooms (any variety), roughly chopped

1 carton Mushroom Maggie’s oyster mushrooms, any color

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

1 cup Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

Stock from stove (or one 32-ounce carton chicken or vegetable stock)

1 cup fresh asparagus cut into 1/2 inch dice

1/2 cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

Fresh thyme for garnish

1. In a large skillet, heat the butter to medium high, and add the fresh mushrooms, sautéing until they are cooked through. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Heat the over to 375 degrees. Add the oyster mushrooms to a bowl, and douse with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast for about 12-15 minutes, until the mushrooms are cooked through. Set aside until ready to garnish risotto.

3. In a Dutch oven or a risotto pot, combine the butter and remaining olive oil and heat to medium. Add the onion and rice, and sauté for about five minutes, stirring and allowing the onion to soften and the rice to brown just slightly.

4. Add the wine, continuing to stir until rice absorbs liquid.

5. Begin to add warm chicken stock, one ½ cup at a time, stirring so the rice fully absorbs the liquid before the next ½ cup is added. The rice will begin to reach al dente in about 20-25 minutes. Taste along the way.

6. Toward the end of the cooking process, add the sautéed mushrooms and chopped asparagus, cooking for about 5-7 more minutes to allow the asparagus to cook through.

7. Finish with Parmesan cheese, stirring to incorporate. Serve immediately in shallow bowls and finish with roasted oyster mushrooms, more Parmesan and fresh thyme. Enjoy.

