The gimlet is a ’20s-era cocktail made with gin and lime juice and sometimes simple syrup or soda. While it screams film noir and hardboiled detective stories, it’s also a refreshing sipper that’s perfect for summer.

Start with your favorite gin and add fresh-squeezed lime juice and zest, homemade simple syrup (so easy) and fresh basil. By now, you should have some fragrant basil growing in your garden or kitchen window. This drink is celebratory, potent and welcoming. It’s a great way to ring in the summer season.

Enjoy!

Basil Gimlet

Servings: 1

2 ounces gin

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

Pinch of lime zest

½ ounce simple syrup (recipe below)

3 to 5 torn fresh basil leaves

Place all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail or gimlet glass, and serve. Garish with a small basil leaf.

For the simple syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the sugar and whisk vigorously until completely dissolved. Cool completely.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.