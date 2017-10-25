There are good soups, and there are really good soups, and what often makes the difference is homemade stock. When I take time to make stock from scratch, I remember how worth it this step is in creating a soup that’s both nourishing and memorable.

I like to make chicken and beef stock alternately throughout the fall and winter, but today, let’s talk about beef stock. I’m sure you’ve noticed the rise in popularity of beef bone broths in some supermarkets. Slow-cooked beef stocks made from beef bones are thought to be really healthful, because the longer you cook them, the more minerals you extract from the marrow.

To make your own slow-cooked beef broth, you can use cuts like oxtails, soup bones or short ribs. They’re all perfectly delicious stock starters. What I’ve done lately, though, is to pick up large freshly cut grass-fed beef bones from Iverstine Butcher, the whole animal butcher shop on Perkins Road. You won’t see the bones in the meat counter, but if you ask, they’re usually available. Expect to pay $5 per pound. I request three medium-sized bones (or 4-5 pounds), which fit nicely into the bottom of my 8-quart slow cooker. Sure, this route is more expensive than store-bought stock, but the bones make an incredibly rich and flavorful stock.

Whether you use a slow cooker or a stock pot, let the stock simmer as long as you can to allow the flavors to meld and intensify. The result is a delicious base that will create the vegetable soup of your dreams. It’s also great for other fall and winter soups, like French onion, wild mushroom, and beef with barley.

Here’s how:

Perfect Beef Stock

Servings: Makes 3-4 quarts

4-5 pounds of beef bones

2 yellow or white onions, peeled and quartered

2 large garlic cloves, gently smashed and peeled

4-5 celery stalks, cut into large pieces, leaves included

3-4 large carrots, peeled and cut into large pieces

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon kosher salt

4-6 whole dried bay leaves

3-4 fresh rosemary sprigs

Water

Add all ingredients to a slow cooker or stock pot, and fill it with water until the vessel is three-quarters full. If using a slow cooker, turn the dial to low and cook for 8 hours. If using a stock pot, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 4-6 hours.

Turn off the heat and allow the stock to cool. Drain through a mesh strainer into a large mixing bowl. Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, skim the layer of fat that has collected on top. The stock is now ready to use. Be sure to taste before adding soup ingredients. Correct the salt level if necessary.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the creator of its food and cooking blog, Spatula Diaries. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.