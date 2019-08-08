I adore cooking, and I like to think of myself as pretty organized. But at least once a week, I need help. I need to place an order for something ready-made, so that shopping, cooking and cleaning up are taken off the agenda. Yes, I could just do restaurant takeout and let each family member order his or her personal preference, but it’s more affordable to find one of the growing number of options out there for dinners that mimic what you would do—an entrée and a couple of sides. These family dinner options allow the five of us to sit down to the same meal, and they take the stress out of the weeknight frenzy.

Ingle Eats

Locally owned Ingle Eats recently expanded operations, moving into the former Unique Cuisine catering building in Mid City. Sign up to order weekly DIY kits, prepared freezer meals and a la carte items. Pick up in person on Thursdays or arrange for delivery if you live in certain ZIP codes. Pictured is a recent Banh Mi kit I purchased featuring seasoned cooked chicken, herbs, cucumber salad, raw rice that you cook and other garnishes.

City Pork Take-Home Tonight

City Pork’s Take Home Tonight option is offered Monday through Thursday and includes a choice of two smoked meats, two sides, barbecue sauce and Texas toast for a reasonable $35. Portions are for “4 plus.” You can also opt-in for add-on salads and bacon-chocolate chip cookies.

Zoës Kitchen Mediterranean Family Dinners

Zoës Kitchen took top honors in our 2019 Best of 225 issue for both healthy eating and vegan dining, so I know you like this place. Order family dinners featuring Moroccan chicken, baked ravioli, baked falafel, kabobs and more. They serve either 3-5, or 4-6.

Maxwell’s Market’s Supper Club

Maxwell’s Supper Club allows you to order ready-to-eat dinners including an entrée, side and bread that serve either 2 or 4. Sign up for your favorite location’s Supper Club email list to receive the weekly menu, which is also posted on Facebook. Pick up orders on Wednesday afternoons.

Bergeron’s City Market

At any given time, the retail coolers of Chef Don Bergeron’s City Market on Jefferson Highway near Essen Lane include all manner of fresh and frozen casseroles, entrees, side dishes and soups to stash or serve, including chicken enchilada casserole, chicken pot pie, lasagna, gumbo and more.

The Jambalaya Shoppe buckets

The Jambalaya Shoppe has lots of family friendly options, including jambalaya in small, medium or large buckets, as well as Family Meal Deals that include jambalaya, beans, salad and rolls and feed 4-6.

Zea’s Family Bundles

New Orleans-based Zea Rotisserie and Bar is known for its rotisserie fare, and among its family and tailgate bundles, you can put together an order for either 2-4 or 4-6 that includes things like a whole rotisserie chicken with two sides, or a whole chicken, slab of ribs and two sides for set prices. Sides includes options like roasted corn grits, red beans and rice and Thai green beans.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.