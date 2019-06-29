2019 Best of 225: Food & Drink

BEST ASIAN

ICHIBAN JAPANESE GRILL & SUSHI BAR — 16%

Edging out the competition for Best Asian is Ichiban. The venerable Japanese restaurant draws diners with a sprawling menu of hot and cold small plates, grilled fare, udon soups, salads and fresh sushi and sashimi. Order thinly sliced beef tenderloin cooked on a hot rock tableside while selecting from a wide variety of sakes. ichibanbr.com

Runners up:

Soji: Modern Asian —16.2%

P.F. Chang’s — 10.9%

Geisha — 9.2%

Tsunami — 8.5%

BEST BAR

SUPERIOR GRILL — 15.6%

Baton Rougeans love to have a good time, and for decades, they’ve considered Superior Grill’s inviting bar as a beloved source of fun. The original location in Mid City has been a hot spot since the mid ’80s, with the 2-year-old Highland Road location also packing in fans for lip-smacking top-shelf margaritas, mojitos, a range of quality tequilas, live music and of course, endless bowls of chips and salsa. superiorgrill.com

Runners up:

The Chimes — 14.5%

Olive or Twist — 12.4%

The Bulldog — 11.7%

The Radio Bar — 10.5%

BEST BREAD PUDDING

BISTRO BYRONZ — 19.2%

Bistro Byronz’s bread pudding is rich and creamy in its own right. But what really sets it apart is how its personality gets adapted to the flavors of the seasons, especially during Carnival time. Diners wait all year for sumptuous king cake bread pudding topped with tri-colored sugars and Frangelico cream sauce. The family-owned eatery has three locations in greater Baton Rouge. bistrobyronz.com

Runners up:

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar — 12.2%

Mansurs on the Boulevard — 10.9%

Louisiana Lagniappe — 9.9%

Roberto’s River Road Restaurant — 9.4%

BEST BBQ

BRQ SEAFOOD & BARBECUE — 22.8%

Detailed, low-and-slow barbecue is the name of the game at BRQ. Thousands—yes, thousands—of pounds of beef brisket, pork butt, ribs and chicken are painstakingly seasoned with house rub and mop sauce and smoked to heavenly tenderness every week. If that weren’t enough, the BRQ menu also features seafood dishes, a wide variety of shareable apps, entrée salads and steaks. There’s something for everyone. brqrestaurant.com

FIRST-TIME WINNER

In only its second year of eligibility for the Best BBQ category, BRQ stomped ahead of the rest of the competition. It led the closest runner up by more than 250 votes.

Runners up:

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie — 17.3%

Sonny’s BBQ — 9.2%

Cou-Yon’s Bar-B-Q — 9.1%

TJ Ribs — 8.7%

BEST BREAKFAST

FRANK’S RESTAURANT — 18.5%

Fluffy homemade biscuits are front and center on the morning menu and throughout the day at Frank’s, which could be called the House that Biscuits Built. For breakfast, order them simply with butter and jam, or with all manner of accompaniments, including chicken fried steak, country sausage and gravy, shrimp and hollandaise sauce or eggs any way with bacon or sausage. The restaurant also serves breakfast sandwiches, pancake flavors like banana pecan and Reese’s, and nearly 20 kinds of omelets. The original Frank’s is on Airline Highway near Florida Boulevard, with a second spot on Airline in Prairieville. franksrestaurantla.com

FIRST-TIME WINNER

Another Broken Egg has dominated the Best Breakfast race since 2014. In 2018, though, Frank’s Restaurant really started to gain steam, coming in only 30 votes behind. And this year, Baton Rouge’s own Southern-style diner has taken the title at last, leading the next runner up by a solid margin of nearly 100 votes.

Runners up:

Louie’s Café — 16.7%

Another Broken Egg Café — 14.7%

The Ruby Slipper Café — 13.4%

Mason’s Grill — 11.3%

BEST BRUNCH

Mason’s Grill — 23%

When it comes to regional brunch spots, none are as decorated as Mason’s. The celebrated family-owned eatery grew from a small coffee shop to a full-service restaurant with national exposure. Thousands of diners file in each weekend for its laudable brunch menu, which includes Bloody Masons, decadent egg dishes, fluffy pancakes and waffles, and towering, nap-inducing burgers. masonsgrill.com

Runners up:

The Chimes — 11.1%

Another Broken Egg Café — 10.3%

The Ruby Slipper Café — 10%

Bistro Byronz 9.2%

BEST BURGER

CURBSIDE — 14.9%

Born out of a former food truck by the same name, this Mid City spot serves juicy burgers made fresh with a proprietary blend of beef. Order them simply or gussied up with fancy toppings like praline bacon, pork-belly preserves, onion jam and lots more. Fried-to-perfection french fries and tater tots round things out at this family-friendly, hip indoor-outdoor spot. curbside-burgers.com

FIRST-TIME WINNER

Last year, Curbside was the Best Burger runner up, coming in second to Burgersmith by just 9% of votes. This year, its mouthwatering patties and buttery buns make it the new reigning champ, topping the next runner up by 18 votes.

Runners up:

Burgersmith — 14.5%

Dearman’s — 9.9%

Our Mom’s Restaurant — 9%

Fat Cow Burgers and Salads — 8.7%

BEST CAJUN

PARRAIN’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT — 21.1%

With a cheery oyster bar and a roomy full-service restaurant, Parrain’s is the place to go for fried seafood platters, bisque and gumbo, po-boys and broiled seafood specials. Start with the turtle soup, move on to blackened shrimp remoulade, and finish things off with the Pontchartrain, a filet of Gulf fish topped with lump crabmeat and hollandaise sauce. parrains.com

Runners up:

Louisiana Lagniappe — 16.8%

The Chimes — 12.1%

Roberto’s River Road Restaurant — 10.3%

Tony’s Seafood — 9.7%

BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS

OLIVE OR TWIST — 30.3%

Baton Rouge has upped its cocktail game with new bars, and restaurants increasingly focusing on beverage programs. Olive or Twist continues to stand out for its unflinching commitment to fresh ingredients, artisan mixers and craft spirits. The result is some seriously nuanced drinks. Select from the inspired cocktail menu, or hint at what you like and watch the bartenders work their magic. oliveortwistbr.com

Runners up:

Superior Grill Highland — 11.8%

Hayride Scandal — 9.8%

Bin 77 — 9.8%

Soji: Modern Asian — 8.6%

BEST BAR TO DRINK CRAFT BEER

THE CHIMES — 27.7%

Even before the craft beer movement gained steam locally, The Chimes was the go-to place for serious beer lovers. Always a spot for international beers, The Chimes also features a big variety of craft brews from around the country. Sharpen your beer chops through the Chimes’ online Beer University, where participants learn more about hops, what makes a great IPA and what beer to try next. thechimes.com

Runners up:

The Bulldog — 25.1%

Tin Roof Brewing Co. — 15.8%

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar — 8.1%

The Radio Bar — 5.8%

BEST LOCAL CUPCAKES

THE AMBROSIA BAKERY — 31.9%

Since 1993, The Ambrosia Bakery has been wowing sweets lovers with detailed pastries and celebration cakes. Its chocolate and white almond cupcakes rank high, too, and are often assembled to form a single cake design. Whether dressed up to look like fresh summer fruit, the American flag, a high school diploma or dad’s charcoal pit, Ambrosia’s tender cupcakes bring big smiles. ambrosiabakery.com

Runners up:

Cupcake Allie — 27.6%

Baum’s Fine Pastries — 11.4%

Les Amis Bake Shoppe — 9.4%

BEST COFFEE SHOP

CC’S COFFEE HOUSE — 26.1%

Community Coffee fans have satisfied their social coffee itch at CC’s Coffee Houses for more than two decades. The cozy spots throughout Baton Rouge serve hot and cold specialty coffee drinks, fruit smoothies, snacks and teas. Sip on a signature frozen Mochasippi, order up a latte, or quench your thirst in the summer with an iced Strawberry Rouge tea. ccscoffee.com

DID YOU KNOW?

The first CC’s Coffee House to open in Baton Rouge debuted in January 1996 on Highland Road. Its local longevity may also be why it’s your longtime favorite coffee house—CC’s has won our coffee title every year it’s been up for grabs, dating back to 2006.

Runners up:

French Truck Coffee — 11.9%

Starbucks — 11.2%

Magpie Café — 10.6%

Brew Ha-Ha! — 10%

BEST RESTAURANT FOR BOILED CRAWFISH

SAMMY’S GRILL — 29.4%

The minute crawfish season rolls around, local fans wait for word that Sammy’s is once again serving boiled mudbugs. It’s become a ritual for patrons to drop by at one of the restaurant’s three locations and belly up to a platter full of spicy red Louisiana crawfish, the kind you can’t stop eating. During peak season, arrive early and expect crowds. sammysgrill.com

DID YOU KNOW?

During the busy crawfish season, Sammy’s Grill goes through about 3,500 pounds of the boiled mudbugs per day.

Runners up:

Tony’s Seafood — 25.9%

LA Boilers Seafood — 10.1%

Montalbano’s Seafood — 7.5%

Willie’s Restaurant — 6.8%

BEST DOUGHNUTS

MARY LEE DONUTS — 36.4%

Generations of Baton Rougeans equate childhood weekend mornings with the sweet, fluffy sensation of a Mary Lee doughnut. Open wide, because these breakfast goodies are known for their girth and cloud-like texture. Sit at the counter and order glazed, chocolate, cake-style, doughnut holes, apple fritters and lots more. maryleedonuts.com

Runners up:

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Doughnuts — 13.8%

Krispy Kreme — 13.6%

District Donuts Sliders Brew — 12.4%

Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue — 10.9%

*Editor’s note: After voting concluded, Tiger Deauxnuts permanently closed, and Krispy Kreme closed for remodeling.

BEST DOWNTOWN LUNCH SPOT

CAPITAL CITY GRILL — 19.3%

As downtown Baton Rouge continues to grow, Capital City Grill remains a staple lunch stop for business or pleasure. Diners know its reliable menu of grilled fare, big salads, fresh Gulf seafood, pasta and daily specials will make everyone at the table happy. Don’t miss the fried green tomatoes topped with fresh crabmeat, the bright chicken salad sandwich, or a steak charred to perfection and served with signature frites. capitalcitygrill.net

Runners up:

Poor Boy Lloyd’s — 14.7%

The Little Village — 12.9%

Tsunami — 9%

Magpie Café — 8.5%

*Editor’s note: After voting concluded, Magpie Café permanently closed its downtown location.

BEST GUMBO

DEMPSEY’S — 16.9%

Despite our many months of warm weather in Baton Rouge, gumbo is wildly popular year-round, and to our readers, nobody does it better than Dempsey’s. The family-owned eatery serves made-from-scratch seafood and chicken and andouille gumbo every day. Pair a bowl of savory gumbo with one of Dempsey’s po-boys—heaven on Earth. dempseysbr.com

Runners up:

The Chimes — 16.6%

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant — 12.4%

Louisiana Lagniappe — 9.4%

The Jambalaya Shoppe — 9.1%

BEST FRIES AT A LOCAL RESTAURANT

BURGERSMITH — 17.4%

Cheese fries with melted cheddar and jalapeños. Butter and garlic fries. Sweet potato tots. Smith Fries shaken with a special blend of Cajun seasoning. There’s no shortage of ways to get your fry fix at Burgersmith, where the fries are hand cut daily and fried to the perfect crispness. burgersmith.com

CLOSE RACE

With so many great spots for fried food in town, this category is anybody’s game—seemingly resulting in a competitive new winner every year. In 2019, first-time winner Burgersmith took the crown by 13 votes.

Runners up:

Fat Cow Burgers and Salads — 17.1%

Raising Cane’s — 14.6%

Curbside — 9.5%

Bistro Byronz — 8.9%

BEST HAPPY HOUR

SUPERIOR GRILL — 28%

It had you at two-for-one margaritas. Superior Grill on Government Street has long been a drinks dealmaker, with the promise of double margaritas and mixed cocktails for the price of one, every day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. At the Highland Road location, you can nab a glass of house wine for $3 and drink large margaritas and mixed drinks for the price of a small. batonrouge.superiorgrill.com

Runners up:

Olive or Twist — 13.8%

Kona Grill — 12.8%

The Rum House — 12.1%

Bistro Byronz — 8.6%

*Editor’s note: Kona Grill closed after voting had concluded.

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

GINO’S — 21.8%

Launched in Baton Rouge in 1966 by Sicilian immigrant Grace “Mama” Marino, Gino’s has incomparable staying power. The family-run spot has been the site of countless romantic evenings and celebratory dinners, not to mention high-stakes business lunches. The garlic-and-cheese-draped Laurence bread and crisp, classic Laurence salad are requisite starters, but from there, you’ll struggle to select which of the classic Italian specialties to make your main course. ginosrestaurant.com

Runners up:

The Little Village — 17.8%

Ruffino’s Italian Restaurant — 14%

DiGiulio Bros. Italian Café — 13.7%

Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery — 12.3%

BEST RESTAURANT FOR HEALTHY OPTION

ZOË’S KITCHEN — 22.4%

In 2017, regional healthy eating chain Zoës Kitchen rolled out a host of new Moroccan- and Israeli-inspired dishes to its already robust lineup of light, flavorful Mediterranean fare. Baton Rougeans love it for items like fresh hummus, veggie-centric main courses, power bowls and grab-and-go healthy snack boxes. zoeskitchen.com

Runners up:

Southfin Southern Poké — 14.5%

Zea Rotisserie and Bar — 12.8%

The Salad Station — 10.6%

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine — 10%

BEST MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

ALBASHA GREEK & LEBANESE RESTAURANT — 45.4%

From its silky baba ghanouj to crispy chicken shawarma to layered meat and eggplant moussaka, Albasha’s boldly flavored Mediterranean fare captured the hearts of almost half of voters in this category this year. It’s no wonder the local chain has nine locations in greater Baton Rouge, Hammond, Covington and Metairie. albashabr.com

Runners up:

Serop’s Café — 18.4%

Zorba’s Greek Bistro — 10.7%

Café Phoenicia — 9.1%

Roman’s Café — 7%

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

SOJI: MODERN ASIAN — 30.4%

One of Baton Rouge’s big culinary successes of 2018, Mid City’s Soji features Asian staples retold under the direction of Chef Ryan Andre and his team. The raw bar offers impossibly tender sushi, sashimi and creative but balanced rolls. Dumplings, ribs and other small delights are perfect for sharing. Experience cold and hot noodle dishes and vibrantly flavored chef’s specials. That is, if you still have room. eatsoji.com

DID YOU KNOW?

It’s hard to believe the space that now houses Soji was once a pizza joint. The restaurant’s design is just as delicious as its gorgeously plated dishes. Here, you’ll find hanging planters, punchy wallpaper, modern pendant lights and no less than six custom-made neon signs.

Runners up:

Gov’t Taco at White Star Market — 15.7%

Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos — 8.7%

Creole Cabana — 8.2%

City Slice Pints + Pizza — 7.7%

BEST MEXICAN

SUPERIOR GRILL — 26.3%

Maybe it’s the homemade flour and corn tortillas, the sizzling fajita platters or the tempting Mexican brunch, but readers didn’t hesitate in naming Superior Grill their favorite Mexican restaurant this year. Also coming in as the top-ranked bar and happy hour spot, it’s clear voters considered its margaritas and other drinks perfect for washing down the large and diverse menu. batonrouge.superiorgrill.com

Runners up:

The Velvet Cactus — 15%

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine — 11.8%

La Carreta — 9.3%

Casa Maria — 8.6%

BEST PIZZA

FLEUR DE LIS PIZZA — 25.6%

As far as best pizza goes, it’s hard to unseat the pale pink lounge at the eastern end of Government Street. Famous for its rectangular, thin-crust Roman pies with fixed ingredients, Fleur de Lis is a local institution. Families, sports teams, friends and dates have long flocked here for the divey vibe, cold beer and simple, straightforward flavor combinations. fleurdelispizza.com

Runners up:

Lit Pizza — 18.7%

Red Zeppelin Pizza — 12.4%

Rocca Pizzeria — 9.5%

Schlittz & Giggles — 7.3%

BEST PO-BOY

PO-BOY EXPRESS — 19.5%

With five locations, 16 different po-boys and drive-thru service, Po-Boy Express has reshaped the way Baton Rougeans enjoy their favorite sandwich. Order seafood po-boys, like shrimp, oyster and fresh catfish; or stick with your favorite meats, including a po-boy riff on the Philly cheesesteak, a muffuletta po-boy and a variety of hamburger po-boys. poboyexpress.com

Runners up:

The Chimes — 12.2%

George’s — 12.2%

Poor Boy Lloyd’s — 11.1%

Dempsey’s — 10.4%

BEST OVERALL RESTAURANT

ELSIE’S PLATE & PIE — 12.7%

Serving sweet pies, savory pies and so much more, Elsie’s Plate & Pie in Mid City presents different interpretations of the all-American staple, from handheld to skillet to classic. Whether you opt for a homemade Natchitoches meat pie, a savory tomato pie or a smoked chicken pot pie, you’ll be delighted. The popular seasonal pie nachos are a must for dessert. But there’s more to the menu than pie: The restaurant serves some mean salads, apps like crawfish queso and boudin cakes, and fried seafood platters. elsiespies.com

FIRST-TIME WINNER

It might be a record. Newcomer Elsie’s Plate & Pie has made quite a name for itself, winning our Best Overall Restaurant category after less than two years in business. Can you blame voters, though? They were such fans of the restaurant’s well-rounded menu that they also crowned it Best New Restaurant last year.

Runners up:

The Chimes — 11.8%

Louisiana Lagniappe — 11.6%

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — 9.3%

Mansurs on the Boulevard — 9.2%

BEST OYSTERS

ACME OYSTER HOUSE — 19.9%

What’s great about Acme is not only that it serves the freshest possible Gulf oysters, but that you can experience them in so many different ways. Sit behind the bar and suck down a dozen raw or chargrilled, or go for the fried oyster remoulade, a fried oyster salad, an oyster po-boy or oysters Rockefeller soup. It’s a daily celebration of one of Louisiana’s favorite local seafoods. acmeoyster.com/baton-rouge

Runners up:

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar — 17.4%

The Chimes — 12.5%

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant — 10.8%

Phil’s Oyster Bar — 9.9%

BEST SALADS

J. ALEXANDER’S — 15.7%

The main-course salad is an enduring phenomenon, and this year’s favorite spot for chowing down on one in Baton Rouge is J. Alexander’s. Dive into a Thai Kai salad with chicken, peanuts, cilantro vinaigrette and peanut sauce, or try a satisfying Cypress Salad with crispy chicken, avocado, bacon, cheese, pecans and tomatoes. There are lots of options for both lunch and dinner. jalexanders.com

Runners up:

The Salad Station — 14.5%

The Salad Shop — 14.4%

Bistro Byronz — 12.8%

Newk’s Eatery — 10.4%

BEST STEAK

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUS E — 35.3%

The ultimate celebration restaurant, Ruth’s Chris is known for impossibly tender prime cuts of beef and equally delicious a la carte sides, including mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts and many more. The 11-ounce filet is a cornerstone of the menu, but you can also order a cowboy ribeye, New York strip, T-bone or porterhouse. All arrive sizzling on a 500-degree plate. ruthschris.com

Runners up:

Doe’s Eat Place — 13.7%

Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood — 7.9%

Sullivan’s Steakhouse — 7.5%

Texas de Brazil — 7.5%

BEST SEAFOOD DISHES

LOUISIANA LAGNIAPPE — 20.6%

Louisiana Lagniappe is known for its variety and quality of fresh Gulf seafood. Start with stuffed mushrooms with shrimp and crab, dive into a cool crabmeat salad and then move on to an entree of one of the chef’s specialties, like fish en papillote or baked oysters with lump crabmeat. With favorites like crab au gratin and fish amandine, the menu is an ode to coastal fine dining. louisianalagniapperestaurant.com

Runners up:

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant — 18.7%

Roberto’s River Road Restaurant — 10.4%

Mike Anderson’s Seafood — 10.1%

The Chimes — 8.5%

BEST TACOS AT A LOCAL RESTAURANT

GOV’T TACO AT WHITE STAR MARKET — 20.1%

Food personality Jay Ducote’s first official eatery quickly built a local following for its creative menu of themed street tacos. Try the Clucks and Balances with smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac and cheese, Nashville hot chicken skins and white barbecue sauce, and the vegetarian-friendly Magna Carrot taco with cane-glazed carrots, black bean puree, pepitas, goat cheese and chimichurri. Don’t forget an ear of roasted Mexican street corn. govttaco.com

FIRST-TIME WINNER

Gov’t Taco made Best of 225 history in more ways than one, as this also marks the first time a food stand has won one of the awards. It makes sense when you consider there aren’t many places in town where you can get mac and cheese, Nashville hot chicken skins, or pepitas on your tacos. In tacos we trust, indeed.

Runners up:

The Rum House — 20%

Superior Grill — 15%

The Velvet Cactus — 12.6%

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine — 8.7%

BEST SUSHI

ICHIBAN JAPANESE GRILL & SUSHI BAR — 22.3%

There are endless ways to enjoy the art of sushi at Ichiban, from dozens of creatively composed rolls, to nigiri style to simple, perfectly cut raw fish. Don’t miss the mouthwatering yellowtail yuzu, a mellow and tender fish boosted by jalapeño slices and yuzu vinaigrette. Themed rolls keep things adventurous, and there are plenty of no-rice options for low-carbers. ichibanbr.com

Runners up:

Tsunami — 17.3%

Sushi Yama Japanese Restaurant — 13.7%

Geisha — 13.6%

Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi — 7.9%

BEST RESTAURANT WORTH THE DRIVE

ROBERTO’S RIVER ROAD RESTAURANT IN SUNSHINE — 25.6%

Chef Roberto Sandoval’s eponymous restaurant really isn’t that far, but its setting in an old mercantile on River Road makes it feel like an escape. Take your pick from a healthy list of Cajun- and Creole-inspired dishes, including crawfish etouffee-topped catfish or the roasted duck St. Gabriel—a half duckling with blueberry demi-glace served with mashed sweet potatoes. robertosrestaurant.net

Runners up:

Middendorf’s Restaurant in Manchac — 19.8%

The Francis Southern Table and Bar in St. Francisville — 19.5%

Sno’s Seafood & Steak in Gonzales — 8.5%

Hot Tails Restaurant in New Roads — 7.4%

BEST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

TSUNAMI — 13%

Tsunami’s sleek and steely vibe, shareable menu and views of the Mississippi River make it date-night heaven. Located at the top of the Shaw Center, it’s the kind of spot that invites a new outfit and a relaxed dinner for two complete with craft cocktails. Prepare to snap and share; the food is as beautiful as the people. servingsushi.com

Runners up:

The Little Village — 11.8%

Gino’s Italian Restaurant — 11%

Ruffino’s Italian Restaurant — 9%

Mansurs on the Boulevard — 8.4%

BEST RESTAURANT FOR VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN OPTIONS

ZOË’S KITCHEN — 19.8%

Already known for healthy fare, Zoës is your top spot for local vegan dining, too. The baked falafel, lentil soup, hummus, potato salad, braised white beans, turmeric rice and more are vegan-approved, as are new sauces like Moroccan harissa, Israeli skhug and Italian salsa verde. Other dishes can be made vegan with slight adjustments. zoeskitchen.com

Runners up:

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant — 18.5%

MJ’s Café — 13%

Magpie Café — 12.9%

Southfin Southern Poké — 12.3%

