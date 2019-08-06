Baton Rouge boasts some delicious treats, from classic to wonderfully weird creations. You may have seen National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day all over social media this past weekend. The food holiday got us thinking about all the spots to get great cookies in Baton Rouge, so we rounded up some of our favorites. It’s never too late to celebrate a food holiday, after all.

How can you elevate a cookie? At Counterspace BR, it’s all about the salt. Its salted chocolate chip cookie is packed with chips and topped with flaky sea salt for a chewy, rich, homemade-tasting cookie.

Find them at 3753 Perkins Road in Counterspace BR’s storefront, or at French Truck Coffee, Lighthouse Coffee or Cannatella’s Grocery.

This 85-year-old Baton Rouge institution offers a chocolate chunk cookie to dominate all others. Made with freshly carved chunks of dark chocolate, these cookies are small in size but big on flavor.

Baum’s Fine Pastries has two locations at 8046 Florida Blvd. and 10550 Perkins Road.

Magpie’s massive chocolate chip cookies are perfect for sharing. With their extra-large chocolate chips and a crumbly texture, these cookies are a gem on the cafe’s sweet menu.

Treat yourself at 3205 Perkins Road.

The great thing about a classic like the chocolate chip cookie: It can be reinvented in new and interesting ways. That is definitely the case with City Pork’s Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookie. Made with City Pork bacon, these cookies are sweet and salty with just a hint of crispy bacon making them an eclectic, sweet-meets-savory standout.

These cookies are available with City Pork catering orders from its Jefferson Highway or Government Street locations.

This Baton Rouge icon provides two forms of chocolate chip delivery: a classic chocolate chip cookie and a sugar-free option. Ambrosia’s chocolate chip cookie is classic in every way, made with semi-sweet chocolate chips in a cookie that’s about the size of your palm. But its sugar-free option is just as chewy and flavorful while being ever-so-slightly less sinful.

Ambrosia Bakery is at 8546 Seigen Lane.

Grocery store cookies

Ah, the grocery store cookie—the unsung hero of the dessert world. Freshly made from quality ingredients—the bakers do have an entire grocery store at their disposal, after all—these cookies will melt in your mouth. Check out 225‘s feature on grocery store cookies.

What are your favorite spots for chocolate chip cookies? Tell us in the comments.