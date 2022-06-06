Food historians debate over the origins of the Southern tomato pie. Through some research, I discovered that it is an old Southern dish most popular in South Carolina and served when tomatoes are at their peak in summer.

Southern Tomato pie may sound a bit strange. In fact, when I mentioned to my husband what I was making for this recipe, I got the same reaction I’d get from my children when they were little and not too keen on what was for dinner: a crinkled-up nose and an ew! Thankfully, my husband is much better than they were at trying new things. After enjoying two helpings, he apologized and added, “You need to make that again!”

As the saying goes, don’t knock it until you try it. And what is not to like? Fresh, ripe tomatoes layered with cheese, onions, bacon and a bit of creamy mayonnaise as a binder, all baked in a flaky pie crust. The filling is the perfect blend of savory and cheesy to complement the sweet summer tomatoes. This dish is hearty enough to be served for a main course for breakfast, lunch or dinner. But it also makes for a fun side. Try serving Tomato Pie in place of potatoes to pair with your fave grilled meat—such as our Moorish Pork Kabobs or Sticky Balsamic Chicken recipes, both from the 2019 archives.