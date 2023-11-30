The Shed BBQ to close in December

The Shed BBQ is closing its doors a year and a half after opening.

The Burbank Drive spot will close Dec. 16, managing partner Francesco Ciccone says.

Ciccone, along with his wife Deborah, joined The Shed as silent investors early on before becoming managing partners in late 2022. He says they are retired and are no longer interested in maintaining the restaurant.

”We just don’t want to do it in our later years,” Ciccone says, adding that the economy’s current state also played a part in their decision to close the restaurant.

Since opening last summer, The Shed won 225 magazine’s Best New Restaurant award during our annual Best of 225 Awards for 2023.

Ciccone says the business is for sale. The property, formerly a set of beach volleyball courts called The Oasis, is currently being eyed by a few sporting facilities as a site for expansion, he adds.

“The one in Mississippi is still going strong and will be there forever,” Ciccone says, referencing the original barbeque restaurant operating in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

