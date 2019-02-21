Though the plan was for a February opening, the realities of renovating a nearly century-old building mean Red Stick Social, the multilevel boutique entertainment venue anchoring Electric Depot, will delay its opening until late March or early April, according to Daily Report.

Also contributing to the nearly two-month delay includes receiving shipments of custom-made furniture for the bar, lounge and private spaces. Owners are expecting the furniture to arrive this week, with landscaping beginning in the next week or two, depending on the weather.

Meanwhile, George Sittig has been hired as Red Stick Social’s executive chef. The Michelin-trained Sittig spent years cooking in the Caribbean before coming to Louisiana, most recently coming from Grosse Savanne Lodge in Lake Charles.

Sittig’s menu includes hummus, charcuterie and artisanal cheese boards, duck and sausage gumbo, salads, burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, sliders and other items.

