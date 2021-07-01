You cannot have a more American meal than a good cheeseburger. The diner-style burger dates back well over 100 years ago. Its history is open to debate, but what is well documented is that hamburgers gained national popularity in the mid 1800s, when factories began operating with 24-hour shifts for its workers. The men on the night shifts needed a quick, easy pick-up meal. This began the birth of the lunch wagon, or diner, where the hamburger became the immensely popular menu item we know today.

A diner-style burger is cooked on a flat top or griddle, allowing the patty to form a nice crust around the edges. There is not a lot of prep work that goes into the patties, and the least amount of mixing of the ground meat the better when making the patties. Use ground beef that has about 15% fat content. Form the meat into loose balls and flatten them out into patties on the hot griddle as they begin to cook. A simple sprinkling of salt and pepper as the patties cook is all that is required for this classic. We like to top our burgers with cheese and serve them with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Diner-style Double Cheeseburgers

Servings: 4