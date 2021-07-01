Crispy Diner-style Hashbrowns

Hash browns began showing up on diner menus in New York City in the 1890s and have been a staple side dish ever since. True hash browns are finely chopped or shredded parboiled potatoes that are cooked on a flat top or griddle in oil. They are golden and crispy on the outside and tender and soft on the inside (think the kind you’d order at Waffle House). This recipe is a favorite of ours for breakfast, lunch or dinner. We played around with ingredients and found adding a tablespoon of oil into the potatoes is a great way to keep them from becoming too starchy and keeps them from sticking together while they cook. We also liked the addition of a little grated onion to give them added depth of flavor.
Servings: 4
1½ teaspoon salt
4 large russet potatoes
1 sweet yellow onion
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter
½ teaspoon pepper
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon of the salt into the water. Leave the skin on the potatoes and wash them.
Put the potatoes into the boiling water and blanch them for 2 minutes. Drain the potatoes and allow them to cool. Carefully remove the skin.
Use a cheese grater to grate the potatoes and about 2 tablespoons of the onion into a large mixing bowl. Pour 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil into the grated potatoes and toss to coat.
In a large, heavy, non-stick skillet, heat the butter and remaining tablespoon of oil together. Add the grated potatoes and onions. Cover and cook over medium high heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove the cover and flip the potatoes to prevent them from sticking. Sprinkle in the remaining salt and pepper, and continue cooking another 2 to 3 minutes.
Stir the potatoes occasionally. Sauté until golden and a little crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Serve along with the double cheeseburger and your favorite ketchup for dipping.
