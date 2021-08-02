Recipes for a different kind of backyard boil for August 2021

We’re taking the classic shrimp boil to the grill with this menu fit for an at-home hangout or the tailgate party

August is such a long, hot month. We wanted to come up with a menu that would be quick to throw together and would not require spending too much time over a hot stove or steamy grill. Our main course is a fun shrimp boil that is low stress and can be prepped way in advance. Better still, it takes only minutes to cook on the grill. Everything is cooked in individual foil packets, so it takes even less time to clean up. Paired with our fizzy twist on a margarita and a sweet, chocolatey dessert, this is a great menu to bring to a potluck supper, enjoy poolside or even take out to a tailgate.

On the menu

• Boiled Shrimp on the Grill and Homemade Cocktail Sauce