Boiled Shrimp on the Grill with homemade Cocktail Sauce

Boiled shrimp always seem to be in season around here. They are a treat to eat and a real crowd pleaser. We love this recipe because the shrimp and other ingredients are cooked in their own juices as opposed to boiling in a large amount of water, which tends to dilute flavors. This rendition of a shrimp boil takes about 30 minutes of prep and is a great dish to take out to a tailgate, picnic, beach trip or backyard barbecue. The individual packets lend themselves quite well to casual entertaining at home or on the go. The cocktail sauce we paired with the shrimp is a snap to throw together and is the perfect dipping sauce. No plates or utensils required, which makes cleanup a breeze.
Boiled Shrimp on the Grill
Servings: 6
4 quarts water
½ cup liquid seafood boil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 pound small new potatoes, cleaned and cut in half
3 ears fresh corn, shucked and cut
in half
1 stick butter
3 teaspoons minced garlic
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
1½ teaspoons dried Creole or seafood seasoning blend
¼ teaspoon dried Italian herbs
1 large sweet onion
1 pound smoked andouille or smoked regular sausage cut into 2-inch slices
2 pounds large shrimp (peeled and deveined with tails on)
6 (12-by-12-inch) pieces of aluminum foil
Bring the water to a rolling boil. Add the seafood boil and kosher salt.
Add the new potatoes and corn, and bring back up to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes, or just until the potatoes begin to become tender.
Drain the corn and potatoes. Set them aside.
In a small sauce pot, melt the butter. Then add the garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire and dried seasonings. Saute for 1 minute, turn off the heat and set it aside.
Peel the onion, cut into 6 wedges and place into a large mixing bowl.
Add the potatoes, corn, sausage and shrimp to the bowl.
Pour the melted butter mixture over everything and toss to coat.
Divide everything between the 6 pieces of foil. Fold up the foil to create 6 individual packets and crimp the edges to make sure each one is sealed.
Place the foil packets into the fridge until you are ready to grill them. This may be done several hours ahead.
Heat the grill to 400 degrees and place the packets on the hot grill. Cook for 12 to 14 minutes or until the shrimp are cooked through. Serve immediately.
Note: The shrimp boil packets can also be cooked in a 400-degree oven, as well.
Cocktail Sauce
Servings: 6
1 cup ketchup
½ cup prepared horseradish sauce
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon hot sauce
In a small mixing bowl, combine everything together and stir until well blended.
Cover and chill for at least an hour before serving.
