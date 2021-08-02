Crunchy and Chocolatey Candy Bar Bark

A good candy bar brings out the kid in all of us, and this little gem of a sweet treat will not disappoint. The buttery, crunchy graham cracker toffee base has just the right amount of sweetness and is the perfect complement to the chocolate. We like using a mix of both dark and milk chocolate, along with dry roasted peanuts—though this recipe works well with almonds, pecans or walnuts. This is a fun recipe for changing the topping up to suit any sweet tooth.

1 stick butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup milk chocolate chips

½ cup chopped dry roasted peanuts

½ cup crushed pretzels

½ cup peanut butter or caramel chips

Line an 8-by-8-inch square baking pan with non-stick foil. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the graham crackers side by side along the bottom of the lined pan.

In a heavy sauce pot, melt the butter and brown sugar together until the sugar is completely dissolved. Reduce the heat to medium. Stir mixture as it boils for 4 minutes to create toffee.

Carefully remove from the heat and pour the toffee over the graham crackers. Use a butter knife or small metal spatula to spread this out evenly.

Place this into the oven and bake for 6-8 minutes, or until the edges begin to bubble.

Remove from the oven, and spread both the dark and milk chocolate chips over the bubbly toffee. Allow the chips to begin to melt, and then use a knife to spread the chocolate out smoothly.

Sprinkle the warm chocolate layer with the chopped peanuts, crushed pretzels and peanut butter chips.

Allow the candy bark to cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Then use the foil edges to gently lift the candy bark out of the pan. Place it onto a cooling rack for another 10-15 minutes to set.