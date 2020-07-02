It isn’t July Fourth without firing up the grill, and what could be more American than grilling the perfect burger?

In celebration of the holiday weekend, we’ve gone back into our archive to find some great recipes for a backyard barbecue. That includes some tips on making the perfect burger on the barbecue pit, a recipe for classic, homemade onions rings, and a fresh summer fruit pizza that is easy to make, beautiful to behold, and always a festive and delicious way to enjoy Independence Day.

Read on for all the recipes, which originally appeared in the July 2018 issue of 225.