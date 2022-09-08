Recipes to bring to your next party, potluck or pregame

It is hard to believe it’s already September. This summer flew by, and it is time to turn our attention to fall and all of the wonderful activities that happen this time of year in Baton Rouge (not to mention hopefully cooler weather).

Over the past eight and half years, I have written numerous 225 magazine recipes that are easy to prepare for tailgates, backyard parties and all-around casual dining. We dug back into the archives in search of dishes we could repurpose into a fun, tropical-themed tailgating menu. 225 editor Jennifer Tormo Alvarez and 225 digital staff writer Olivia Deffes then put them to the test in their home kitchens.

Wash down our punchy Jerk Pulled Pork and Jicama Slaw sandwiches with a Spiced Rum and Cranberry Cocktail. And because every tailgate needs something sweet, we’re rounding out the meal with addictive Lime Cooler Cookies. We chose these recipes because they are great to serve a crowd and are the perfect do-ahead menu items that are easy to transport to a tailgate or serve for your next football party or potluck. My thanks to Jenn and Olivia, who brought their own special twists to this month’s menu.