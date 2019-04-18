With schools and some offices closed today due to severe weather, we hope you’re staying safe.

But there’s something about cloudy skies and the sound of a near-torrential downpour that makes us all at 225 Dine crave comfort food—warm, hearty, mushy meals packed with enough flavor to make you feel 10 times cozier with every bite. Dishes like soups and savory pies are practically begging to be eaten out of an oversized mug on the couch while some sappy rom-com plays in the background.

Here are some of my personal favorite meals for those stormy days in Baton Rouge.

SOUPS

Shrimp and Corn Soup from The Chimes

While all of the soups from The Chimes are pretty dang delectable, my pick is the shrimp and corn soup. The sweetness of the corn is complemented by the Cajun spices, and the fresh shrimp really brings the soup over the edge. It also pairs well with one (or eight) of The Chimes’ fresh-baked rolls.

Rice and Roux’s Gumbo

Whether you’re more into chicken and sausage or the seafood variety, Rice and Roux has you covered with its gumbo selection. Its heaping bowls are rich and flavorful and enough to keep you full for multiple days of downpour.

The Works Pho from Ava Street Café

This bowl of pho is packed with brisket, flank, meatballs and steak, as well as normal pho toppings like noodles, onions, bean sprouts and more. You can also choose between two sizes depending on how hungry you are—or just get the large and save a trip in the rain!

MAC AND CHEESE

Because yes, it deserves its own category.

City Pork’s Mac and Cheese

Maybe it’s the supreme “cheesiness,” or maybe it’s the perfect breadcrumb-to-macaroni ratio, but City Pork’s Mac and Cheese is simply supreme. Pair the side dish with one of its hearty entrees, or just order two for a full serving of cheesiness.

Holy Macaroni from Pluckers Wing Bar

Yes, Pluckers made my list. No, I don’t regret it. There is nothing in this world quite as fulfilling as biting into Pluckers’ Holy Macaroni, massive fried cylinders of macaroni and cheese that put mozzarella sticks to shame. Add to the guilty pleasure by dipping it in ranch or chutney.

Crawfish Mac and Cheese at Phil’s Oyster Bar

Phil’s has become a staple in my life for anything from raw oysters to meatball subs. So, it should make sense that its new Crawfish Mac and Cheese has quickly became one of my favorite dishes.

Panera Bread’s Mac and Cheese

I am forever fascinated by how this national chain manages to make mac and cheese that tastes homemade. There is something classic and comforting about Panera’s version that keeps me coming back on a near-weekly basis.

POT ROASTS

Pot Roast Creole Bistro Byronz

Pot roast meets garlic mashed potatoes and Creole gravy in the Louisiana-style classic. But fair warning—if you eat this entire dish in one sitting, you will be sucked into a food coma quicker than you can say “extra gravy please!”

Slow Cooked Pot Roast from Jasmines on the Bayou

Roast tender enough to be cut with a fork is poured over a heaping mound of mashed potatoes and topped with homemade gravy at Jasmines on the Bayou. This Southern specialty is served with vegetables and bread to soak up any remaining gravy left behind.

Cafe Mimi’s Pot Roast Lunch Special

It’s not available today, but if you find yourself stuck indoors on a Tuesday afternoon, you have to get Mama’s Pot Roast from Cafe Mimi. The dish is only served once a week from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., so be sure to get it while you can.

POT PIES

Bergeron’s City Market’s Crawfish Pie

If you’re still craving that savory pie flavor but also some Cajun classics, try Bergeron’s Crawfish Pie. This dish is loaded with spicy Cajun goodness, and you can even snag a few and freeze them for later.

Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie from Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Of course, all of Elsie’s savory pies could make this list, but its Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie stands out. Filled with smoked chicken, roasted peppers and a tasso cream sauce, this dish takes the cake … or pie, I mean.