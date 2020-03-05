As recently as a couple years ago, vegan-friendly restaurants and dishes were hard to come by in Baton Rouge. Now, the plant-based movement is sweeping the city. Locals have more vegan options than ever.

From vegan lasagna to cauliflower wraps, there are vegan-friendly lunch and dinner items all over town. But what about vegan desserts? Well, that’s where Plant-based Sweets by Lotus comes in.

The Baton Rouge dessert business specializes in vegan pastries that are tasty and health-conscious. It produces vegan, gluten-free and alkaline vegan desserts that include classic sweets like chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, birthday cakes and cupcakes, and Louisiana favorites such as king cake and buttermilk biscuits. Plant-based Sweets by Lotus sources fresh ingredients locally to make delectable desserts with minimal ingredients.

“We pride ourselves on not sacrificing taste, because a lot of our customers are not vegan,” co-owner Maria Howard says.

Plant-based Sweets by Lotus sells desserts all over town. Locals can purchase their sweets at MJ’s Cafe, Southern Cofe and at pop-up events like Mid City Makers Market, Southern Cofe’s Food Truck Friday and Tin Roof Brewing Company’s weekly pop-ups. Baton Rougeans can also have their treats delivered or pick up from the Plant-based Sweets by Lotus kiosk at Southern Cofe.

Husband and wife Allen and Maria Howard launched their business in March 2019 after they decided to transition to a vegan lifestyle. Still craving Southern favorites like cornbread, biscuits and pound cake, they decided to make their own vegan spin on their favorite sweets. After receiving positive feedback from close friends, they turned their home cooking skills into a business.

Now, the Howards have a full plate. When they’re not sourcing ingredients or baking fresh, small-batch orders, they’re making deliveries or hosting pop-ups. But they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Howards aim to inspire others to live healthier lives and make smarter eating decisions, even if it’s just one dessert at a time.

Find out more about Plant-based Sweets by Lotus on its website and Instagram.