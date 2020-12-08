With no reopening date in sight, the future of Juban’s Creole Restaurant on Perkins Road remains cloudy.

Juban’s announced in early July that it would suspend operations “until further notice,” with plans to reopen “in the near future.” At the time, it joined the other three restaurants in the Juban Restaurant Group—Beausoleil, Adrian’s and Christina’s—as temporarily shuttered. (In the months since, however, Beausoleil has reopened after being sold to City Group Hospitality, while Christina’s is now up for sale and Adrian’s continues to be closed.)

