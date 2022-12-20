Order this: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Shake at Curbside

There are a few days left for rockin’ around the Christmas tree … the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake, that is!

Curbside’s new seasonal shake is a great treat, even over these chilly December days. We headed over to the famous Government Street burger joint to see just how this sweet, frosty treat was made.

Here are all the delicious details: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Milkshake, made with vanilla soft serve, white chocolate, crushed peppermint, green sugar sprinkles and, of course, a large Christmas Tree Cake from Little Debbie.

