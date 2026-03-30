March 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Amigo Al’s, Okki Tokki, Hype Haus and more
When it comes to new openings around the Capital Region, March was packed with debuts. This month brought a diverse group of restaurants, along with a bar and a boutique fitness studio.
Couldn’t keep up with all the newness or just need a quick refresher? We got you. Scroll on for a recap of fresh spots.
Did we miss a business or restaurant that opened during March? Tell us by emailing [email protected].
Fuego Tortilla Grill
805 West Lee Dr.
This fast-casual Tex-Mex spot serves tacos and more 24 hours a day, 6 days a week near LSU. Expect massive tacos, nachos, tots, desserts and more from this Texas-born chain. The new space is well equipped for takeout, drive-thru and dine-in eating.
Okki Tokki
18303 Perkins Rd. E., Ste. 408
Downtown Korean spot Okki Tokki brought its build-your-own bowls to Perkins Road East with a second location near Alexander’s Highland Market. Just like its first restaurant, the new Okki Tokki has the same customizable menu, along with some pre-picked bowls for those who can’t decide.
Amigo Al’s
735 E. Hwy. 30, Stes. E and F, St. Gabriel
Bring your appetite—and your amigos—to this new St. Gabriel spot by local restaurateur Brandon Landry. Situated in the corner spot of a strip near the University Club, Amigo Al’s Tequileria boasts a menu that focuses on quality over quantity, serving around 35 different items. Guests can expect a lineup of tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, bowls and margaritas.
Hype Haus
7580 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 100
Fitness fanatics, get hyped. New Orleans-born boutique gym Hype Haus brought the energy to Baton Rouge with its second location. Expect high-energy, rhythmic spin classes, weight training, an infrared sauna and more.
Also on our radar
- Sip lattes and snack on local treats at new Mid City coffee shop Las Brujas. Expect espresso and drip coffee drinks served with local or A2 dairy and house-made syrups, along with organic loose-leaf teas and refrigerated jars of Las Brujas cold brew in 12 different flavors. Plus, locally sourced treats and grocery items.
- City Roots Coffee Bar and Les Amis Bake Shoppe have leveled up their partnership with a joint concept on the first floor of II City Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. The new digs represent a relocation for Les Amis, and are the second location for City Roots, whose original Electric Depot location remains open.
- While not a brick-and-mortar, St. Bruno Bread Co. owner Steven Gottfried announced his new ghost kitchen pizza concept this month. St. Bruno Pizza Co. launched its first pre-order on Monday. Those who snagged pies will be the first to try them after retrieving them from the bakery this Thursday. Pizzas will be available for preorder each Monday, with pickups on Thursdays.
- The former Uncle Earl’s is now open as Truce & Chaos, a new concept from the owner of Olive or Twist.
- The old China Taste restaurant on Highland Road is now Nammii Asian Kitchen. The eatery serves a variety of Vietnamese and Chinese-inspired dishes.