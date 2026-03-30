March 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Amigo Al’s, Okki Tokki, Hype Haus and more

When it comes to new openings around the Capital Region, March was packed with debuts. This month brought a diverse group of restaurants, along with a bar and a boutique fitness studio.

Couldn’t keep up with all the newness or just need a quick refresher? We got you. Scroll on for a recap of fresh spots.

Did we miss a business or restaurant that opened during March? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

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805 West Lee Dr.

This fast-casual Tex-Mex spot serves tacos and more 24 hours a day, 6 days a week near LSU. Expect massive tacos, nachos, tots, desserts and more from this Texas-born chain. The new space is well equipped for takeout, drive-thru and dine-in eating.

18303 Perkins Rd. E., Ste. 408

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Downtown Korean spot Okki Tokki brought its build-your-own bowls to Perkins Road East with a second location near Alexander’s Highland Market. Just like its first restaurant, the new Okki Tokki has the same customizable menu, along with some pre-picked bowls for those who can’t decide.

735 E. Hwy. 30, Stes. E and F, St. Gabriel

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Bring your appetite—and your amigos—to this new St. Gabriel spot by local restaurateur Brandon Landry. Situated in the corner spot of a strip near the University Club, Amigo Al’s Tequileria boasts a menu that focuses on quality over quantity, serving around 35 different items. Guests can expect a lineup of tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, bowls and margaritas.

7580 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 100

Fitness fanatics, get hyped. New Orleans-born boutique gym Hype Haus brought the energy to Baton Rouge with its second location. Expect high-energy, rhythmic spin classes, weight training, an infrared sauna and more.



Also on our radar