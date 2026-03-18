First Look: New gym Hype Haus is bringing energy to Baton Rouge

A boutique fitness center that quickly became a staple in New Orleans has found a second home in Baton Rouge.

Hype Haus has been a fast-growing project since it opened in New Orleans in 2023—it has even made an appearance in the hit Netflix movie The People We Meet on Vacation. The studio, best known for its high-energy, rhythmic spin classes, grand opens its second location in Baton Rouge on March 21.

Sara Habetz is the leader behind the Hype Haus brand. As a former educator, cheerleader and exercise class instructor, she had been immersed in the fitness industry for long enough to dream up her ideal space.

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Her plan began to take shape after the COVID-19 pandemic affected her teaching career.

“At that time, I had kind of made a name for myself in the group fitness industry. And I had grown in leadership and management. I was like, ‘I have a vision. I think I’m just gonna go for it, full throttle.’ I quit my job and never looked back.” Habetz says.

The new Baton Rouge Hype Haus location has a similar aesthetic to its New Orleans counterpart, but it’s more than double the size. The walls of the gym are all painted black, allowing for a multitude of glowing neon lights to color the space.

Members will be able to attend classes in a cycling room with 25 bikes and in an open, multipurpose room with weights and exercise equipment. There is also an infrared sauna available to book for 30-minute sessions. Habetz notes that you don’t need to have completed an intense workout to use this recovery room. She says it’s also a peaceful place to catch up on emails.

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Although the gym is bigger, the classes offered will be the same as the first location, at least for now. Hype Haus’ signature Wheelhaus class is a 45-minute, rhythmic, rave-style spin class. Classes also include circuit strength training, lift training and an ab-focused stretch class that uses small weights. All classes are connected to the signature Hype Haus theme by their use of music to set a tone for the entire class.

Habetz wants to build connections that span beyond her gym, as well. The owner plans to host vendor events and partner with local organizations whenever possible. Each month, the gym will highlight a local nonprofit to garner awareness and donations.

Hype Haus’ grand opening is on Saturday, March 21. The new space is located at 7580 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 100, in between Teatery and Tangerine Tween Boutique. Visit the website to book classes.