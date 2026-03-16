First Look: Amigo Al’s brings tacos, tequila and more to St. Gabriel

The Capital Region’s brimming Mexican restaurant scene has a newcomer. Situated in the corner spot of a strip near the University Club, Amigo Al’s Tequileria has thrown its sombrero into the ring, opening today.

Amigo Al’s is the brainchild of local restaurateur Brandon Landry, who is also behind Walk-On’s, Smalls Sliders and Supperclub. A new concept for Landry, Amigo Al’s will focus on Mexican cuisine, with a menu consisting of tacos, nachos, bowls and margaritas. Landry, who lives close to Amigo Al’s, says he saw the area as starved of restaurants, so he decided to open one.

“I love Mexican cuisine, and we eat at Mexican restaurants all the time, but really digging into the details and understanding marinades and sauces and spices, it’s been interesting,” Landry says. “We’re not trying to reinvent any wheel. I’m not sitting here pretending like I’m an authentic Mexican chef or anything. It’s really trying to stick to the basics and quality ingredients, making sure that everything is quality first.”

- Advertisement -

Landry says the menu has variety, but it is also kept simple. You won’t find over 100 items to order from, yet all the classics are covered. Expect a lineup of tacos, quesadillas, fajitas and bowls for those looking for a healthier option. Standouts, based on friends and family taste testing, include a carne asada that uses filet instead of the typical cut, a crispy tuna tostada appetizer, a roasted sweet potato bowl, Hawaiian barbecue pork tacos and short rib enchiladas.

“I think our entire menu consists of about 35 menu items,” Landry says. “It’s do [fewer] things better. … Our goal here is really quality over quantity.”

That push for quality goes beyond the food, too, as Landry says the drink menu has also been thoughtfully planned. With Tequileria in the restaurant’s name, Amigo Al’s will offer over 50 different tequilas, ranging from blanco and reposado to añejo. There is also a wine list. And of course, frozen machines spinning margaritas.

“People are loving the margaritas,” Landry says. “One thing we’re not doing is a cheap headache-in-the-morning margarita. We’re actually using, even in our frozens, all fresh juices, just to make sure we keep the quality up.”

- Advertisement -

Different from his other American-focused restaurants, Landry says Amigo Al’s is an opportunity to have fun and learn, while also honoring his 92-year-old father, Al. Besides naming the restaurant after him, Landry also purchased a 1953 Chevy 3100, which was the model of the first truck his dad owned. The Chevy was repainted to go with the restaurant’s theme and is parked outside as the Amigo Al’s “tequila running truck.”

“He’s been a huge inspiration for me. And to be honest with you, he gave me the opportunity to get in the restaurant business 25 years ago,” Landry says of his father. “It was almost an opportunity for me to name something after him and just have fun with it, but in the same sense, do a really high-quality restaurant with a great design and great food and drink.”

- Advertisement -

The 2,500-square-foot eatery was transformed by Landry’s wife, Mackenzie, and Carol LaCour of Monochrome. The restaurant’s vibe is cemented by the Mexican tiles on the bar, hanging globe fixtures, potted cacti, graffiti murals by Marc Fresh Art and a warm color scheme of teals, yellows and terracottas. There’s even an outdoor seating area in the works, which Landry says will be outfitted with TVs, fans and greenery.

Amigo Al’s is now open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 735 E. Hwy. 30, Stes. E and F, St. Gabriel.