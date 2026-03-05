First Look: Okki Tokki brings its build-your-own bowls to Perkins Road East

Good news for fans of the downtown build-your-own Korean bowl restaurant Okki Tokki: the shop has opened the doors to a second location on Perkins Road East near Alexander’s Highland Market.

Since its soft opening in late February, the restaurant has operated under limited hours from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with plans to open for dinner and an expanded menu soon. The new location, situated in Highland Park Marketplace, is noticeably bigger, a factor owner Kimberly Szuszka says was important to her. Szuszka says extra seating and space allow for more fun items, specials and private events in the future.

“We’re hoping that through having the second location, it’ll help us expand both locations to provide more for the community,” Szuszka says.

- Advertisement -

Just like the downtown restaurant, the new Okki Tokki follows the same build-your-own bowl menu, along with some pre-picked bowls for those who can’t decide. Customers can start with a base of rice, noodles or salad before piling on protein like Korean fried chicken bites, stir-fried shrimp and fried tofu. Then, choose from a wide and colorful selection of veggies, including kimchi slaw and pickled daikon, which can be paired with one of their five signature sauces, ranging from mild to spicy. The bowls are finished with garnishes such as scallions, cilantro and crispy shallots.

An expanded menu, including alcoholic beverages, is coming soon.

“I hope people have our food, and it opens up a world for them with other foreign cuisines they might not have tried. I think ours is a great gateway into that,” Szuszka says.

The second Okki Tokki comes almost two years after the original location on Main Street opened in April 2024. The strong community response and success of the downtown restaurant are what inspired Szuszka to expand.

- Advertisement -

Szuszka has partnered with chef Vu “Phat” Le for Okki Tokki, whom she met while he owned Chow Yum (then Chow Yum Phat). In the past, Le has helped out with the original downtown restaurant. Szuszka says she approached him with the idea of opening the second location, and the timing worked for both of them. Le is the co-owner of the new spot.

“He comes up with great food ideas, and he’s very talented when he cooks,” Szuszka says. The pair found the second space and thought it was a great location that would appeal to a different market than the downtown crowd.

At first, Szuszka says the original restaurant was a trial to see if their version of Korean food would be accepted in Baton Rouge or if there was any interest in it.

“I was so surprised that people loved it so much and I’ve been so grateful to be able to have the support from everyone,” she says, “I thought, well, everyone likes it, let’s open another.”

- Advertisement -

Since opening, she says getting accustomed to the new community has been a highlight—from new faces and customers who are trying Okki Tokki for the first time to the regulars coming from downtown to support. Community is important to the restaurant and its staff, who, Szuszka says, are like family.

“We want our restaurant not to be just a place where you go to get food, but a place where you can come and see your favorite employee and just be able to catch up a little bit,” she says.

The new restaurant’s décor features what Szuszka calls a modern take on Korean art, with Asian-inspired wall hangings and Korean straw fans decorating the space. It will also display a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress.

“You get a taste of Korea, and then literally you’ll get a taste of it, too,” she says.

Okki Tokki is now open at 18303 Perkins Rd. E., Ste. 408, and welcomes community feedback. Szuszka says the team is committed to constantly improving, experimenting and bringing new ideas to light.