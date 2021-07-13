National Hot Dog Day, music and mimosas, plus more food events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Learn how to eat right at Rouses Market Saturday

Join Rouses dietician April Sins to learn more about healthy eating this Saturday, July 17.

There will also be an opportunity to network with other members of the health care community and enjoy some food samples.

Rouses Market is at 14630 Village Market St. The event starts at 11 a.m. Find more details here.

Coffee, cake balls and canines at Brew Ha-Ha Saturday

Get a cup of coffee, a cake ball and an opportunity to meet a new furry friend Saturday, July 17, at Brew Ha-Ha. Lots of adorable pups of all ages will be there to meet customers and are available for adoption!

Head over anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a chance to meet the pups.

Brew Ha-Ha is at 711 Jefferson Highway. Get more details on the event here.

Enjoy music and mimosas at SYI Catering & Event Center Sunday

Music, mimosas and brunch are all on the menu at SYI Catering & Event Center and Creative Canvas’ event Sunday, July 18. Enjoy chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, scrambled eggs and more while creating an art piece and sipping on a bubbly beverage.

Just feel like eating or painting? There are three different ticket options to choose from: Option No. 1 includes brunch and drinks only, while option No. 2 is “brushes only” with painting and drinks. Option No. 3 lets you eat, drink and paint to your hearts’ content.

SYI Catering & Event Center is at 7227 Exchange Place. Get more details on the event, which starts at 11 a.m., here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE