New Orleans-based Dat Dog announced in April of last year it planned to open three locations in Baton Rouge. Courtesy Dat Dog

From White Star Market to the brand-new Soji, the first half of 2018 has brought Baton Rouge plenty of ground-shaking food news. So what’s coming up for the rest of the year? A lot. We rounded up what’s new, what’s the latest on anticipated openings and what fell through.

Dat Dog

After years of hope and speculation, there’s finally a hot dog on the horizon: Beloved New Orleans gourmet hot dog institution Dat Dog will bring its first location to Baton Rouge this fall.

Where: Construction is set to begin at Arlington Marketplace near LSU at the intersection of West Lee Drive, Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road.

When: The goal is to open in November.

Tiger Deauxnuts & BBQ

Jeff Herman, owner of both Smokin’ Aces and Tiger Deaux-nuts, combined both businesses into one with Tiger Deauxnuts & Barbecue. The shop still serves regular and specialty donuts, along with barbecue sandwiches and plates, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, and snacks like boudin egg rolls.

Where: Tiger Deaux-nuts’ location on Government Street

When: The restaurant opened this past Saturday.

Jed’s Local

For those of you just catching up on the Mid City shuffle, MJ’s Cafe has moved to White Star Market, and construction is underway for new restaurant Jed’s Local in its former spot. The new endeavor from the Eliza Restaurant & Bar team will feature casual lunch fare like soups, salads and burgers.

Where: Goodwood Shopping Center on Jefferson Highway

When: It’s aiming for a September opening.

Perkins Provisions

After 13 years of business, Galatoire’s Bistro called it quits in Baton Rouge and accepted a buyout of its lease from Perkins Provisions. According to reporting from The Advocate, the new restaurant will be a more casual concept and will close up the patio and expand the bar and lounge area.

Where: Acadian Village Shopping Center

When: TBD

Mid City Beer Garden

It was first announced nearly three years ago, and now it seems the ground is being broken on Mid City Beer Garden. The team behind the concept includes Radio Bar owners Dave Remmetter and Brian Baiamonte and manager Kelli Paxton.

Where: Government Street and Steele Boulevard

When: With construction beginning this summer, owners hope to have it ready in 10 to 12 months. Keep an eye on it next summer.

Gourmet Girls

One of the city’s chicest catering companies is movin’ on up to a roomier space in Studio Park. Longtime Perkins Road overpass area tenants Gourmet Girls have scored a new location that’s three times larger than their original space, which will allow room for cooking classes and retail of pastries, jams, salad dressings and beyond.

Where: Studio Park at Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue

When: Look for a September opening.

MoMo Tea

It’s time for Baton Rouge to wrap our brains around cheese tea, with the impending arrival of Momo Tea in Ichiban Square. The shop will be serving trendy cheese tea—a thicker cousin to milk tea made with cream cheese—plus fruit teas, Hong Kong bubble waffles and Taiwanese shaved ice. The development will also include Salad Station, Jambalaya Shoppe and the new Agave Blue Tequila and Taco Bar.

Where: Essen Lane and Perkins Road

When: TBD

Sweet Rolls

Right now, the newly opened Freezing Cow has a monopoly on rolled ice cream in Baton Rouge, but Sweet Rolls plans to change that.

Where: The shop with locations in Hammond and Covington hasn’t finalized a lease in the city yet, but it will likely be near LSU’s campus.

When: Groundbreaking is set for the next few months.

Breweries: Rally Cap, Cypress Coast, and Le Chien

As we told you in our February issue, the city has a few new local breweries on the horizon. The latest: Le Chien is hoping to open early next year in the former Rudolph’s Christmas Shop location on Highland Road; Rally Cap‘s Industriplex location is still aiming to open within the next few months; and Cypress Coast still hasn’t set down a firm location, but the Hammond brewers are looking to be set up in Baton Rouge by next spring.

Not happening: Cane & Fig Artisan Bakery

We were pretty stoked for this artisanal bakery from the dessert team at Kalurah Street Grill, but we had to let it go. Unexpectedly expensive renovations to the location near Rouzan and personnel shifts derailed the project, which was slated to open this spring before it fell through.

What are you looking forward to opening in the second half of 2018? If it’s not on our list, let us know in the comments below.