Thanksgiving and sweet potatoes are practically inseparable in Louisiana, with marshmallow- or pecan-topped casseroles a quintessential holiday side. But a new vendor at the Red Stick Farmers Market is putting a fresh spin on the ubiquitous holiday tuber.

Sunset-based T. Moise Farms, which joined the market earlier this fall, pairs the starch with boudin in an original sweet potato boudin pie. Into a pie crust goes a layer of the farm’s loose boudin topped by mashed sweet potatoes blended with heavy cream, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt.

Find the take-and-bake frozen product at the T. Moise Farms booth at the Red Stick Farmers Market Pennington Biomedical Research Center location on Thursdays, and at Fifth and Main streets on Saturdays. The vendor also sells pasture-raised Berkshire pork and chicken and other Cajun fare. tmoisefarms.com