The original beer-battered fish tacos started in Baja, the Mexican state just south of the border, not too far from San Diego, California. This tempura-style batter for fried fish was thought to be influenced by tradesmen who taught the local fishermen how to fry using a batter.

From there, battering and frying fish became a popular cooking method with the locals. The Baja Fish Taco then grew in popularity out of the small fishing village of San Felipe, Mexico, during the 1960s as surfers headed down to the area for its great waves. Local food stands popped up along the beach to feed the hungry surfers. The beer-battered fish stuffed into a warm tortilla and topped with a little cabbage and crema proved to be a favorite, thanks to its simplicity, inexpensive ingredients and savory flavors. Hence the Baja Fish Taco was born.

I experimented with several recipes and came up with my own authentic version of a Baja Fish Taco. The creamy, smoky crema and light, crispy fish offer a wonderful balance of flavors and textures. These tacos work well with many types of hearty white fish and make for a festive dish to serve for Cinco de Mayo—or on any night to accompany a zesty margarita.

On the menu

This article was originally published in the May 2024 issue of 225 magazine.