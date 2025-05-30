May 2025’s new openings and spots to watch in Baton Rouge: Cozy Griddle, Trap Haüs, Loft18 and more

From start to finish, May has been a busy month for new restaurants and businesses, with several spots opening their doors for the first time this weekend.

From fried chicken and drive-thru daiquiris to a beloved bookstore’s expansion, smoothies, breakfast fare and even pottery throwing, here’s what debuted in May—and what’s debuting very soon.

Did we miss a new eatery? Have a hot tip? Email us at [email protected].

7112 Florida Blvd.

Southern Chicks Cafe & Daiquiris has made its way to Baton Rouge with its first franchise. Established in New Roads in 2016, the homegrown restaurant has become known for its juicy fried chicken and strong drinks. The Baton Rouge eatery opened at the beginning of the month with an expansive menu of fried chicken (including bone-in and jumbo tender options), fried liver and onions, cracklings and red beans. If that isn’t your taste, the menu also includes salads, burgers and wraps. There are also desserts such as cheesecake, Oreo dirt cake and customer-favorite ooey gooey bars. Southern Chicks is also one of the only drive-thru daiquiri spots in north Baton Rouge. Find icy beverages like the Ruffled Feathers, a blend of a pina colada and white Russian with strawberry flavors.

3829 Government St.

Beloved independent bookstore Red Stick Reads is back and bigger than ever. The new space, located behind Baton Rouge Music Studios on Government Street, opened for Hot Art Cool Nights on May 10 with almost double the square footage of Red Stick Reads’ original location. Husband-and-wife duo and owners James and Tere Hyfield have worked to fill it with more reads, book-themed and locally made merchandise, and a coffee bar that they told 225 they hoped to get running by the end of the month.

1300 Government St.

Trap Haüs opened its newest location May 17, bringing pure juices and smoothie bowls to Mid City. The name comes from owner Terrez Collins’ idea that everything we consume—herbs, teas and spices—is a drug. In this sense, Collins says she is “slinging drugs,” but in the purest, most natural form. Expect a fresh smoothie bar, a fridge stocked with fruits and C.A.K.E.D. Juice Co. juices, a full kitchen that will serve Southern comfort food dishes with a vegan twist, and a forthcoming produce grocery store.

11445 Coursey Blvd., Suite C

The Cozy Griddle soft opened May 28 on Coursey Boulevard with a straightforward menu of breakfast favorites like eggs to order and homemade biscuits and pancakes. Situated in a strip mall near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, The Cozy Griddle takes over the location recently occupied by the short-lived Breakfast Bar. The bright, butter-yellow walls were inspired by owner Tarick Johnson’s late grandmother, Jennifer Johnson, an avid cook whose favorite color was yellow. Johnson, 26, launched the concept, drawing experience from his family’s longtime catering business, SYI, and former Main Street Market restaurant, SYI Express Café, now a food truck serving on Saturdays outside the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Also on our radar

• Cherrybomb Coffee Co., a Madisonville-based coffee shop, will soft open its first Baton Rouge outpost at 136 W. Chimes St. today, May 30. In addition to coffee, the new trailer will serve fresh pastries from CounterspaceBR and plans to add breakfast sandwiches to its menu.

• Loft18, an “interactive” sports bar and grill, will hold its grand opening today, May 30. The restaurant and bar is taking over the Constitution Avenue space previously occupied by Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, which is slated to open in Perkins Rowe this summer.

• Mid City Mud, BellyFire Studios’ 24-hour membership-based workshop, opens this Sunday, June 1. Experienced potters can get behind custom-made wheels to create their own clay masterpieces. Read more here.