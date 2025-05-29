First Look: BellyFire Studios’ Mid City Mud, a 24-hour workspace for potters, opens June 1

Experienced potters can get behind custom-made wheels to create their own clay masterpieces at the new Mid City Mud, BellyFire Studios’ 24-hour membership-based workshop opening this Sunday, June 1. Owner David Rollins says the space will fill a need for local potters while also creating a “third place” in Baton Rouge.

Before it became Mid City Mud, the 900-square-foot spot at 3121 Government St. housed a barbershop, though Rollins says it sat vacant for some time. Rollins and his team transformed the space to hold two kilns, 10 pottery wheels, a wall of tools, a handbuilding table, a glaze-dipping station and shelving to keep drying works.

But, the space retains some of its barbershop character. The original checkered floor is still intact, and a candy cane-colored barber pole still stands outdoors.

Since opening BellyFire’s other location on Lee Drive in July 2023, Rollins says he wanted to create a space where potters could have access to tools and a workspace while also providing an atmosphere to unplug and recharge through ceramic making. He found that the Lee Drive space, which is also used for classes and pottery painting, was too busy to foster an independent workspace like he had in mind.

So, he set his sights on a Mid City spot, stumbled upon the old barbershop and spent three months transforming it into Mid City Mud. With access reserved for members, it will function as a coworking space.

“There are no classes. We don’t do any paint-your-own pottery. This is strictly a space for people who want to create on their own,” he says. “It’s kind of a level up from the main studio.”

And the demand is there. Just from advertising the new space, Rollins has almost 100 sign-ups for the first two months. Memberships cost $179 a month, which allows access to the studio at all times and includes office hours with experts who can offer advice or answer questions. Those interested can apply for a membership on BellyFire’s website. Rollins says potential members will be asked about skill level and schedules, to ensure that the space is being used by people who have experience working with pottery.

“Seeing how BellyFire has grown, I figured people would be interested,” Rollins says. “But getting (so many sign-ups) … I definitely wasn’t expecting that. I thought maybe 20 people would sign up, and then every month, maybe we’d have a couple more.”

Upon accessing the entrance using their fingerprints, members are immediately met with an open workspace filled with communal tools needed to shape, mold and throw clay, along with sinks to get water or tidy up after working. On the floor, there are 10 pottery wheels that were custom-built for the shop. Rollins helped design them with a partner overseas.

“All these (wheels) are one of one. Can’t buy these,” he says.

Pops of terracotta orange can be found throughout, along with both live and faux greenery that make the room inviting for local artists. At the front window, there is a custom-built space that holds buckets of glazes and underglazes for easy dipping. To the back, there are tools like ribs, wire cutters and more for sculpting and shaping. There’s also a table for wedging clay and a bar-style handbuilding station for those wanting to add or create beyond the wheel.

Members also get access to two kilns: one for glaze firing and one for bisque firing. And to keep finished and unfinished pieces along with personal tools and belongings, each member also gets their own shelf.

Mid City Mud offers materials to purchase a la carte, but members are welcome to bring their own. Wheels and workspaces can be reserved via an app to ensure the facility is never overcrowded. Rollins hopes to fit anywhere from 10-13 members at a time.

In the future, Rollins hopes to open more spaces like Mid City Mud throughout Baton Rouge if the demand is there.

“I sort of have a broader vision for what BellyFire is, and that’s a space that promotes creativity over consumption,” he says. “It’s so easy to get so distracted by all the consumerism, and our goal with BellyFire is just to offer a space where that doesn’t have to be the focal point. … Then in practice here, this is just a space for people to make stuff.”

BellyFire’s Mid City Mud location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members. Those interested in memberships can apply to be on the waitlist here. Mid City Mud is at 3121 Government St.