See what’s moving into the Drago’s space on Constitution Avenue

Loft18, an “interactive” sports bar and grill, is moving into the space currently occupied by Drago’s Seafood Restaurant on Constitution Avenue.

COO Ty Duet tells Daily Report that Loft18 aims to “reinvent the sports bar experience” with its multisport simulators, which utilize motion tracking technology and projectors to offer patrons a virtual way to experience a variety of sports.

Though golf is the main attraction, baseball, basketball, soccer and other games will also be offered.

“While you’re watching sports, you can play sports,” Duet says. “It’s something really unique that not a lot of people are doing.”

Loft18 got its start in Metairie before expanding into Houston and Mandeville. The new Baton Rouge location is part of a multi-market expansion that will also see the brand establish its presence in Broussard; Houma; Lafayette; Thibodeaux; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Katy, Texas.

As Loft18 targets a broad audience, Duet says local demographics played a role in the decision to open up shop in Baton Rouge. Beyond its common appeal as a place to eat, drink and play, the business is geared toward accommodating a wide range of gatherings, from children’s birthday parties to corporate events.

“Baton Rouge has a good mix of college students, families and professionals—all of which we need to run a successful business,” Duet says. “Baton Rouge just made a lot of sense.”

Drago’s will move out of its space near the College Drive exit of Interstate 10 on Jan. 31, at which point demolition and construction will commence. Duet says the goal is to open in early May.

The owners of Drago’s say they were bought out of their lease and have signaled that they are in the process of searching for a new location for their Baton Rouge restaurant.

