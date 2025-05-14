Drago’s has found its new Baton Rouge home

Perkins Rowe announced Tuesday that Drago’s Seafood Restaurant will join its tenant mix and occupy roughly 7,300 square feet of second-generation space in Town Square.

The restaurant moved out of its previous space on Constitution Avenue near the College Drive exit of Interstate 10 in January after being bought out of its lease. It opened its Baton Rouge location in January 2020.

Will Chadwick of Elifin represented the landlord and Dex Shill of NAI Latter & Blum represented the tenant.

“I am really excited to reopen in Baton Rouge and add breakfast like our original Metairie location,” says Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich. “This location is ‘extra cool’ with all the events outside our front door in the square.”

Drago’s, founded in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich, has locations in Metairie, New Orleans, Lake Charles, Bossier City and Jackson, Mississippi. The restaurant employs more than 400 staff members.

Drago’s plans to open this summer.