Recently, we shared a crawfish tamale recipe from our archives that may have been a little too labor-intensive for some readers. (You should still attempt it on a free weekend when you want to spend time in the kitchen with family and friends!)

For those of us who don’t have the patience but are still craving a new take on crawfish this season, try your hand at Puffy Tacos with Spicy Crawfish Filling. Taken from our March 2017 “Dining In” feature, recipe writer Tracey Koch was looking for a Tex-Mex twist with a filling that’s sort of a spiced-up etouffee.

Read on for the full recipe, as well as recipes for a Black Bean Soup and Pink Grapefruit Margaritas that keep with the Tex-Mex theme.