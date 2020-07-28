What could be more appropriate for these hot summer days than making your own ice cream? It is an event that family members of all ages can enjoy throughout the entire process.

Gelatos are not whipped quite as much as ice cream, and they are traditionally served at a slightly warmer temperature.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with this recipe back in 2014 for a basic sweet cream gelato made in a standard ice cream maker, but with suggestions for adding flavors to it, as well. It’s the perfect way to cool down a hot July meal!

Basic Sweet Cream Gelato

Servings: Yields 1 quart

1 cup heavy cream

3 cups whole milk

4 egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

1. In a 2-quart saucepot combine the heavy cream and milk and heat it over medium heat.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks and sugar. Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the yolks and sugar until they become pale in color.

3. Adjust the speed to low and slowly add one cup of the warm milk mixture to the egg and sugar mixture.

4. Turn off the mixer and gently pour this mixture back into the pot with the rest of the warm milk and cream.

5. Turn the heat to medium-low and stir the mixture until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

6. Strain the gelato base into a container and allow it to cool before placing it in the refrigerator to chill overnight.

7. Pour the cold gelato base into the bowl of an electric ice cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

8. Once the gelato is set, pour it into a container and freeze until ready to serve.

Adding flavor to the gelato

Vanilla: Add 2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract to the gelato base in step 5 of the directions.

Chocolate: Add 1 cup cocoa powder and 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate into the milk and cream mixture as you are heating the milk and cream in step 1. Whisk until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Continue with the additional steps in the recipe.

Coffee: Add 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder and 1/2 cup hot water into the gelato base in step 5.

This story originally appeared in the July 2014 edition of 225.