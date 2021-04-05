×
Magic mushrooms: We break down the uses and benefits of the bounty from Mushroom Maggie’s Farm

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson
  • Photography by Collin Richie

Mushrooms are beautiful and versatile. Packed with bracing umami and a texture that makes them the perfect meat decoy, they are the darling of vegetarian cooking. They’re equally winning alongside proteins, where they add elegance and depth of flavor. Think how much better a steak tastes when drizzled with rich mushroom sauce, or a burger is with mushrooms planted in gooey Swiss cheese.

Those assets don’t stop at flavor and texture. Mushrooms have also been recognized for reducing inflammation, improving cognitive function and delivering other health benefits. And lately, growing mushrooms has become a trendy activity among adventurous DIYers.

Local purveyor Maggie Long of Mushroom Maggie’s Farm in St. Francisville reports a big uptick in sales of her mushroom fruiting blocks during the pandemic, particularly among parents who want to teach their homebound kids about the wonderful world of fungi.

Mushrooms, let’s just say, are having a moment.

We turned to Long for advice on how to use the wide variety she sells each week at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Here’s how to make the most of this delightful ingredient in your spring cooking. Find Mushroom Maggie’s Farm on Facebook

This article was originally published in the April 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


