LSU AgCenter FOODii expanding bottling services for companies statewide

The LSU Food Incubator,recently rebranded as FOODii, is offering its bottling facility to statewide companies in order to bring more manufacturing back to Louisiana.
Many food companies in the state make and bottle their products out of state, FOODii Director Gaye Sandoz says. There are not many contract packers in the state, but FOODii’s bottling facility on Gourrier Lane will enable those companies to manufacture their products at home.
The bottling facility has been up and running for about a year, Sandoz says, but has been used by more local companies like Fiery Crab, for its seafood sauces; Hanley’s Foods; and soon, D’Agostino’s will use it for its pasta sauces.
FOODii hopes to expand its services, Sandoz says, and help larger companies throughout the state process new or smaller products. Sandoz and her team are currently reaching out to potential clients.
FOODii received a grant for the bottling facility in 2014, Sandoz says, and the goal was always to help companies manufacture and keep their business in Louisiana. Construction on the facility was completed in 2019.
FOODii is also fundraising for its new incubator warehouse on Gourrier Lane, which will bring the incubator’s operations under one roof instead of the four locations it operates out of on campus.