In Louisiana, Thanksgiving recipes celebrate local game

  • By Tracey Koch, Stephanie Riegel
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

Louisiana is known as a sportsman’s paradise, and for good reason. The many varieties of waterfowl and deer attract hunters from all over, and November is the height of the season. Though neither of our families hunt, we are fortunate to have plenty of friends who do—and are generous enough to share their bounty with us. Besides the month of November being the peak of hunting season, it also marks one of our favorite holidays. Thanksgiving is best known for sharing a meal with family and friends. So, in that spirit, we felt it was only fitting to focus our recipes this month on some of the very plentiful game indigenous to this region, so you and your loved ones can share together.

On the menu

Perfectly Smoked Duck Breast

Creamy and Savory Oatmeal Risotto with Bacon and Herbs

Spicy Pepper Jelly Glaze

Sautéed Green Beans in Brown Butter with Toasted Pecans
Recipes by Tracey Koch

 

Fresh Green Onion Sausage Gravy (and a how-to for Homemade Green Onion Venison and Pork Sausage)

Recipes by Jason Fuselier

This article was originally published in the November 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


