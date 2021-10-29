In Louisiana, Thanksgiving recipes celebrate local game

Louisiana is known as a sportsman’s paradise, and for good reason. The many varieties of waterfowl and deer attract hunters from all over, and November is the height of the season. Though neither of our families hunt, we are fortunate to have plenty of friends who do—and are generous enough to share their bounty with us. Besides the month of November being the peak of hunting season, it also marks one of our favorite holidays. Thanksgiving is best known for sharing a meal with family and friends. So, in that spirit, we felt it was only fitting to focus our recipes this month on some of the very plentiful game indigenous to this region, so you and your loved ones can share together.

On the menu

• Perfectly Smoked Duck Breast