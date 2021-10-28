Sautéed Green Beans in Brown Butter with Toasted Pecans

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup toasted pecans

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Drop in the fresh green beans and blanch for 2 minutes.

2. Drain the beans and run them under cold water to stop them from cooking. Set the beans aside.

3. In a large sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Reduce the heat to medium low. Stir the butter as it continues to heat until the butter turns golden brown.

4. Turn the heat back up and quickly add in the green beans. Sauté the green beans for two to three minutes.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss in the toasted pecans and serve.

This article was originally published in the November 2021 issue of 225 magazine.