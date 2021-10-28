Spicy Pepper Jelly Glaze

Servings: Yields 1 cup
¾ cup red pepper jelly
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons apple juice
1. Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot.
2. Heat over medium heat until the jelly melts and the sauce begins to simmer.
3. Spoon a couple of tablespoons of the warm glaze over the duck breasts just before serving. Serve the remaining glaze as a dipping sauce for the grilled fresh sausages.
This article was originally published in the November 2021 issue of 225 magazine.