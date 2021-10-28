Perfectly Smoked Duck Breast

Duck is one of the most decadent types of fowl to prepare. The meat is rich and bold in flavor, making it very different from chicken breast. It’s actually more akin to a beef steak, and it is served medium rare to medium in many recipes.

We admit duck breast can be a little intimidating to prepare. The thick layer of fat can quickly flare up, causing the breast to char and leaving an unpleasant flavor and inconsistent internal temperature in the meat itself. We have found that smoking duck breast is the easiest way to prepare it with the best and most consistent results.

We like to start with a simple brine of apple juice and apple cider vinegar and a few spices to ensure the duck breast stays moist while smoking. It also adds a delicious, sweeter flavor. We recommend keeping the temperature in the smoker between 225 and 245 degrees. If you do not have a true smoker, this can easily be done on a charcoal grill using wood chips. If using a grill, set the coals off to one side, making sure the breasts will cook with an indirect heat and preventing any flare ups from the coals. Depending on the size of the breasts, they may only take a couple of hours to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees. We then finish them off in the oven to help the skins crisp up.