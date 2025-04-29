×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

It’s true love: Biting into Baton Rouge’s everlasting fried chicken fascination

  • By Cynthea Corfah @cyntheacorfah, Olivia Deffes, Maggie Heyn Richardson
  • Photography by Collin Richie

This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of 225 magazine.

Is Baton Rouge a fried chicken town? You bet.

Alongside its obvious Cajun and Creole foodways, there’s a powerful fried chicken throughline in the Capital City, demonstrated by bedrock brands that have made the dish a local staple.

Emblematic establishments like Chicken Shack, Blue Store and, of course, Raising Cane’s have permanently anchored fried chicken as a signature dish in the Red Stick. Meanwhile, new and trendy fried chicken concepts continue to open across the region.

We crave it as a lunch special and an Easter Sunday main course. We expect it at parties, and we need it on weeknights. It’s a citywide unbreakable habit. Let’s dig in.

Blue Store Chicken

Triplet's Blue Store fried chicken basket

The enduring influence of Chicken Shack, Blue Store Chicken and Raising Cane’s

Newcomers have brought tasty, fresh takes to the fried chicken scene in recent years, from hot chicken to wings

Does fried chicken go with everything? Here’s how local eateries are riffing on the Capital City classic

Fried chicken is a language every country speaks

Cafe Express chicken plate

Soul food restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations are often gems for fried chicken

Sidebars by Maggie Heyn Richardson

Sidebar sources: Bitter Southerner, Chicken Shack, Eater, Green Book (2018), McDonald’s, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Raising Cane’s and The Smithsonian National Museum of American History