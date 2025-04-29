This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of 225 magazine.

Is Baton Rouge a fried chicken town? You bet.

Alongside its obvious Cajun and Creole foodways, there’s a powerful fried chicken throughline in the Capital City, demonstrated by bedrock brands that have made the dish a local staple.

Emblematic establishments like Chicken Shack, Blue Store and, of course, Raising Cane’s have permanently anchored fried chicken as a signature dish in the Red Stick. Meanwhile, new and trendy fried chicken concepts continue to open across the region.

We crave it as a lunch special and an Easter Sunday main course. We expect it at parties, and we need it on weeknights. It’s a citywide unbreakable habit. Let’s dig in.

Sidebars by Maggie Heyn Richardson

Sidebar sources: Bitter Southerner, Chicken Shack, Eater, Green Book (2018), McDonald’s, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Raising Cane’s and The Smithsonian National Museum of American History