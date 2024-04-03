Soul food restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations are often gems for fried chicken

“Fried chicken wangz” are seasoned with the restaurant’s original Red Magic seasoning and come with one side. If you want the same crispy texture without the bone, order the chicken tenders.

Dorothy’s Soul Food Kitchen

1221 Gardere Lane

Fill up on fried wings paired with all the fixings at this local favorite, family-owned restaurant.

Jasmin Food Market

1710 N. Sherwood Forest Drive

Most known for its spicy and boiled crawfish and tasty potatoes, this hidden gem also serves affordable and appetizing fried chicken wings.

Cafe Express

2451 North St.

“Who doesn’t love the taste of good fried chicken?” asks Sean Huey, co-owner of Cafe Express. “It’s an inexpensive item that has been around a long time, and you can prepare it in so many different ways.”

The soul food restaurant on North Street is packed daily with customers desperate for their fried chicken fix.

The fried chicken recipe created by Huey’s mother and the cafe’s founder, Marie Sanford, has been used for 30 years—with no ingredients added or subtracted.

Perks Soul Food

Multiple locations

Generously portioned fried chicken plates come with three sides, like spaghetti and cheese, corn, cabbage, rice and gravy, green beans, sweet peas, sweet potato, potato salad, red beans and white beans.

Pic-A-Pak Fried Chicken

310 S. Alexander Ave., Port Allen

This no-frills restaurant serves fried chicken so good it made Yelp reviewers want to cry tears of joy. Treat yourself to a box with a side of fries to-go.

Save More Market

Multiple locations

These markets serve the famous Krispy Krunchy Chicken, which is exactly as described: crispy, crunchy—and when you’re lucky enough to get a fresh batch, the meat is piping hot and juicy.

Sunshine’s Place

8330 Scenic Highway

Outside of flavorful crab legs, crawfish, shrimp and seafood egg rolls, customers can grab fried chicken wings, fries, sauce and a drink Monday through Friday.

Taleen’s Food Mart

5102 Government St

Indulge in the ultimate comfort food, served on a lunch plate filled with items like fried chicken wings, po-boys, shrimp fried rice, hamburgers and lo mein.

This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of 225 magazine.