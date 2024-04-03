Does fried chicken go with everything? Here’s how local eateries are riffing on the Capital City classic

Chicken and pancakes

Think of fried chicken for breakfast, and chicken and waffles might be the first dish to come to mind. But, what about the waffle’s pillowy cousin, the pancake? The sweet treat also makes an excellent companion for fried chicken. But who’s really surprised?

Where to get it:

Zeeland Street* (pictured here)

Chicken sandwiches

Remember how divided the nation was over Popeyes’ new fried chicken sandwich in the summer of 2019? People vocally chose sides about which fast food chain’s sandwich was best. Though tensions have died down, this tumultuous time proved people sure do love a fried chicken sandwich. And lucky for us, we can get an even better version at plenty of Baton Rouge eateries.

Where to get it: Curbside, Chicky Sandos, Overpass Merchant, Chicken Shack, Olive or Twist, The Chimes

Want to think outside the bun? Chicken wraps and even fried chicken po-boys are all over restaurant kitchens around town, too. Try a wrap at Mid City Beer Garden or a po-boy at Rocco’s New Orleans Style Po-boys & Cafe.

More mashups

Chicken-fried chicken

Similar to chicken fried steak, chicken is deep fried to get a crisp, golden crust. It’s often plated with a comforting side and splashed with gravy.

Where to get it: Willie’s Restaurant**, SoLou, Overpass Merchant**, P-Beau’s

Fried chicken and red beans

Forget andouille. Try the Louisiana Monday-night classic with crispy fried chicken.

Where to get it: Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Mid City Beer Garden**

Fried chicken salads

Choosing a fried option doesn’t always mean a completely unhealthy meal. It’s all about balance, right?

Where to get it: The Chimes, TJ Ribs, Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar

Chicken and waffles

Chicken piled high on top of fluffy waffles is the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch.

Where to get it: SoLou, Mason’s Grill, The Smiling Dog*, Olive or Twist, Willie’s Restaurant*, Portobello’s Grill*

Chicken and biscuits

Move over, bacon! Fried chicken also pairs well with a pillowy, savory biscuit for a crumbly breakfast sandwich or an elevated eggs Benedict.

Where to get it: Spoke & Hub, Tap 65*, Overpass Merchant*, Portobello’s Grill*, Elsie’s Plate & Pie*

* Brunch only

** Only on certain days

This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of 225 magazine.